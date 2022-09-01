Sixers Could Target Former Lottery Pick Eyeing Change of Scenery

This offseason, wing depth was a major point of emphasis for the Philadelphia 76ers. After trading away Danny Green on draft night, there were limited options at the forward position outside of Matisse Thybulle.

Once free agency got underway, Daryl Morey wasted little time addressing this weak point. In the initial frenzy of signings, he inked veterans Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker to multi-year deals. While the Sixers have newfound depth thanks to the array of moves Morey made this summer, there is one situation that might be worth monitoring.

Since being drafted tenth overall in 2019, it has been an up-and-down journey for Cam Reddish in the NBA. Just as he was starting to find his footing with the Atlanta Hawks, he was traded to the New York Knicks. Upon arriving in New York, Reddish only appeared in 15 games and played a career-low 14.3 minutes per game.

Given the lack of playing time, the three-and-D wing wants a new situation. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that Reddish wishes to be traded somewhere where he can have a larger role.

The Post has learned Reddish wants a change of scenery from New York after he was traded there in January and didn’t initially crack the rotation to build confidence. An NBA source said Reddish is looking for a larger role.

Before getting dealt to the Knicks, Reddish was averaging 11.9 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 1.0 SPG while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Along with reporting this desired change of scenery, Berman cited the LA Lakers as a team with reported interest.

Should the Sixers Inquire About Cam Reddish?

From a fit perspective, Cam Reddish makes a lot of sense for the Sixers. His willingness on the defensive side of the ball meshes with the identity the team is trying to build, and he is a capable floor spacer. Playing alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden, Reddish could take on a larger role as the Sixers’ go-to three-and-D wing.

Another thing that makes Reddish an ideal fit is his age. At 23 years old, he is still in the early stages of his career. While P.J. Tucker is far more experienced, there is no telling what kind of impact he will have as he enters his late thirties. Bringing in a younger player who can learn from the veterans around him could be the best long-term solution for the Sixers.

What a Cam Reddish Trade Might Look Like for Sixers

Given how seamless of a fit he is on the Sixers, analysts have already put together potential trade packages to acquire the young forward. The people at The Sixers Sense came up with a scenario where the Sixers part ways with Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer in order to land Reddish.

The Knicks add another floor spacer and if one coach can get Korkmaz to improve defensively, it has to be Tom Thibodeau. They also get a nice young talent in Jaden Springer too. If they decide to make a trade later, both are trade-able players, especially if Korkmaz has a bounce-back season in New York.

Playing alongside star talent would allow Reddish to continue developing organically without putting too much on his plate. Depending on what the asking price is for the Knicks, this could be an avenue worth pursuing for the Sixers.