Sixers Could Target Pair of Defensive Minded Wings

When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired De’Anthony Melton on draft night, they added some much-needed guard depth behind James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. That being said, it made the glaring hole in the roster even more apparent.

Now that Danny Green is on his way to Memphis, the Sixers must prioritize adding wing players this summer via trade or free agency. As rumors start to surface before June 30th, there could be multiple players available who can fill this empty slot.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently reported the New York Knicks are looking to trade Cam Reddish in hopes of creating cap space to push for Jalen Brunson. The former top-ten pick was acquired from the Hawks last season but only appeared in 15 games.

It’s also worth noting Cam Reddish, who’s owed nearly $6 million next season, could be on the move this summer to create more cap space. When the Knicks tried to trade for Pistons guard Jaden Ivey on draft night, Reddish was a part of the proposal, league sources told HoopsHype.

Still only 22 years old, Reddish has the potential to become a solid three-and-D player in the NBA. This past season, the six-foot-eight forward averaged 10.1 PPG, 2.1 RPG, and 1.0 SPG while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

How The Sixers Can Trade For Cam Reddish

Outside of being a perfect fit, one reason the Sixers should target Cam Reddish is they have the assets to get a trade done. Because he is still on his rookie contract, Reddish’s deal is easy to match. This upcoming season, he is owed $5.9 million.

To make things work in terms of salary-matching, Furkan Korkmaz would have to be sent to New York to facilitate a deal like this. He is owed slightly less than Reddish in 2023 at $5, and his salary for the following year ($5.3 million) is far less than Reddish’s qualifying offer ($8.1 million). Giving the Knicks the added cap space they are looking for.

If traded, Reddish will already be on his third team since being drafted by the Hawks back in 2019. For a team with a lot of money tied up in their stars, this is the type of calculated risk the Sixers should be eyeing in an attempt to upgrade the roster. Reddish has all the attributes to thrive in this league, and the Sixers can provide a less stressful situation that could help his development.

Lu Dort Might Enter Free Agency

Since joining the Thunder back in 2019, Lu Dort has developed into a promising young talent. This year, he posted a career-high 17.2 PPG while being one of the most hard-nosed, physical perimeter defenders in the league. Despite how far he’s come along during his time in OKC, some of Sam Presti’s recent comments could suggest he may be on the move.

Sam Presti on Lu Dort “you know me well enough, I’m not going to comment on anything with conversations we may or may not be having…we have an option.” He said they plan on picking up the option “obviously, Lu Dort will be a free agent after this season.” — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) June 25, 2022

Currently, Dort has a team option of $1.9 million for next season. While these comments could mean they plan to give him a bigger contract, there is also the chance he chooses to test the open market. If that’s the case, the Sixers should be in the mix to acquire the 23-year-old’s services.

Dort’s skill set is exactly what the Sixers need on the perimeter. Not only is he an above-average defender (defensive rating of 115.1), but a willing shooter from beyond the arc. While Dort only connected on 33.3% of his threes, he attempted just under eight per game. That type of volume shooting is what Daryl Morey should be looking to add around Joel Embiid. Even with Dort being slightly undersized at six-foot-three, the Sixers should be closely monitoring his situation over the coming weeks.