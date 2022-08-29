Sixers Urged to Target Former Sixth Man of the Year via Trade

Heading into training camp, the Philadelphia 76ers should feel good about where they’re at from a roster standpoint. Along with retaining James Harden on a team-friendly deal, Daryl Morey brought in multiple depth pieces without giving up much. With the additions of De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., and P.J. Tucker, the Sixers have an abundance of defense and shooting around their stars.

While trade talks have slowed down in recent weeks, there is still time for teams to make some finishing touches before the regular season gets underway. Bryan Toporek of Liberty Ballers recently brought up the idea of the Sixers adding more firepower to their second unit. Among the list of realistic trade targets he mentioned, former Sixth man of the Year Jordan Clarkson was brought up.

As the Jazz wait out the New York Knicks on a potential Donovan Mitchell blockbuster, their Beverley and Rudy Gobert trades signal that they’re otherwise open for a rebuild. Mike Conley ($22.7 million), Bojan Bogdanovic ($19.6 million) and Malik Beasley ($15.6 million) are out of the Sixers’ realistic price range, but Jordan Clarkson ($13.3 million) and Rudy Gay ($6.2 million) are not. If the Sixers signed Hassan Whiteside, he could reprise the chemistry that he established with Clarkson last season in Utah.

Clarkson, 30, has cemented himself as one of the most high-powered guards in the league off the bench. In 79 games with the Jazz last season, he averaged 16.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2.5 APG.

How Jordan Clarkson Fits on The Sixers

In recent years, lack of production off the bench has been a major weak point for the Sixers. There have been countless occasions where the starters have generated a big lead only for the second unit to stagger on offense and let the opponent back in the game. Bringing in a player like Clarkson could be a remedy to that problem.

As a proven microwave scorer, Clarkson can be that scoring punch the Sixers need when Joel Embiid and James Harden are off the floor. Alongside De’Anthony Melton, he could be a go-to shot creator for Doc Rivers’ second unit.

The only thing that could deter a move like this from being worth it is playing time. Between Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Melton, the Sixers have guards that will need big minutes on a nightly basis. Bringing in Clarkson would be another upgrade but could lead to a log jam in the backcourt.

How The Sixers Can Trade For Jordan Clarkson

One thing that could make this a possibility for the Sixers is that Jordan Clarkson is on a reasonable contract. He is owed $13.3 million this season, with a $14.2 million player option in 2023.

With their newfound depth, the Sixers could afford to consolidate some assets in a trade. To make things work from a salary-matching standpoint, they would have to include Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and another small contract like Shake Milton or Isaiah Joe.

For a team gearing towards a rebuild, this could entice the Utah Jazz. Korkmaz has shown flashes throughout his career, and Joe is a young prospect that could develop into a three-and-D guard. Not to mention Thybulle, who is a two-time All-Defense nominee. Utah could take a flier on these players to see if they can help them as they enter into the next phase of the franchise.