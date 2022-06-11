Sixers Could Target Pair of Western Conference Scoring Guards

With the NBA Finals slowly coming to a close, the start of the offseason is just around the corner. Similar to most of his tenure, Daryl Morey is sure to be busy looking to reshuffle the deck in hopes of turning the Philadelphia 76ers into a finals contender.

Getting James Harden situated is at the top of the Sixers’ to-do list, but there is other work to be done. Following the addition of the former MVP, Morey is looking to improve the supporting cast around MVP runner-up Joel Embiid. Based on some of the latest news, Morey should keep his eyes peeled toward one Western Conference team as a potential trade partner.

In a shocking turn of events, Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly accepted a very lucrative offer to join the Minnesota Timberwolves front office. With this shake-up, Denver’s new regime is already looking to leave its mark. Matt Moore of the Action Network recently reported the Nuggets could be very active this summer and cited two players who could be had in a trade.

Denver is expected to hit the offseason running. Both Will Barton and Monte Morris are believed to be available in trade talks from league sources outside Denver, while internally Denver is reciting a plan for aggressive moves to build a true contender around Nikola Jokic with Jamal Murray and MPJ returning for opening night.

What A Trade for Barton, Morris Might Look Like for Sixers

If the Nuggets are looking to move Barton and or Morris, the Sixers have the assets to facilitate a deal. Both players are team-friendly deals, which makes salary-matching much easier. Barton is set to make $14.3 million next season, while Morris is on the books for $9.1 million.

To make the money work, Danny Green must be included in a Barton trade. On top of that, a young player like Matisse Thybulle or Furkan Korkmaz, along with possible draft compensation, will be needed as sweeteners. Green would not have to be put in a package for Morris, but Given that Denver is looking to compete now, they might desire the three-time champion.

One thing going for the Sixers is they have another chip at their disposal. Since the Brooklyn Nets opted to defer one of the first-round picks in the James Harden trade, they have re-gained the 23rd selection in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Both Players Are Perfect Fits in Philly

From a fit perspective, Barton and Morris make a ton of sense for the Sixers. Given his microwave scoring ability, Barton could fill in as the sixth man. Morris can play a similar role, along with being the backup point guard behind James Harden.

Throughout his 11-year NBA career, Barton is a proven scorer. This season, the 31-year-old averaged 14.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.9 APG, and shot close to 37% from behind the arc on high volume. Morris, 26, posted a career-high 12.6 PPG and 4.4 APG this year while converting 39.5% of his three-point attempts.

Working out a deal could get tricky, but these are two players worth inquiring about for the Sixers. Their skill sets fill a need and help make the team much deeper.