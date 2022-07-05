Sixers Among Teams Keeping Tabs on Kevin Durant

The Philadelphia 76ers, like most contenders in the NBA, had their world turned upside down after news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets surfaced. Not only have fans been pushing for Daryl Morey to pull off another mega-deal, but Joel Embiid is also urging the front office to do what they can to try and acquire the two-time Finals MVP.

Given that Durant is still a premier talent in the league and has four years remaining on his contract, most of the league will be calling Brooklyn looking to do business. Daryl Morey has a history of pulling off trades of this magnitude and appears to already be doing his due diligence.

A recent report from the New York Post stated the Sixers are among the teams that have already spoken with the Nets about a possible Durant trade.

Durant has expressed a preference for Phoenix and Miami, with Marks and Tsai at least somewhat willing to work with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman. But seemingly every contender has touched base on Durant, with some even showing tepid interest in Kyrie Irving. Philadelphia spoke with the Nets, although a source told The Post “nothing happened there.”

Durant, 33, appeared in 55 games for the Nets last season, and posted averages of 29.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 6.4 APG.

Tyrese Maxey’s Heartwarming Response to Concerned Fan

The emergence of Tyrese Maxey was by far one of the biggest storylines for the Sixers last season. After not getting many opportunities as a rookie, the former first-round pick was thrown in a full-time starting spot. Maxey quickly adjusted and managed to put together a stellar sophomore campaign. In 75 games, he averaged 17.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 4.3 APG while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc.

If the Sixers want any chance of trading for Kevin Durant, Maxey will need to be the centerpiece of any return package. Not only is he an emerging All-Star-level talent, but he is on an extremely team-friendly contract.

A video recently went viral on Twitter of a young Sixers fan who was extremely upset after being told the second-year guard could possibly get traded. The video eventually made his way to Maxey, who wants to find the fan and hook him up with a jersey.

I gotta get lil man a jersey! 🖤 https://t.co/zgbosDkSBl — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) July 5, 2022

Paul Reed Kicks Off Summer League in Dominant Fashion

The Summer Sixers took the floor in Utah on July 5th for their first matchup of Summer League. While they fell to the Memphis Grizzlies by a final score of 103-99, there were still some bright spots.

Following an impressive run in the postseason last season, Paul Reed is entering this year looking to solidify a spot in Doc Rivers’ rotation. He kicked off the summer in dominant fashion, posting a stat line of 20 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks in 31 minutes of action against Memphis.

As someone with NBA experience, Reed is expected to dominate Summer League as he did. That did not stop fans and analysts from praising the former G-League MVP for his efforts against the Grizzlies.

Paul Reed, too good for Summer League — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) July 5, 2022

OK, think you can just fly Paul Reed back to Philly now. Charlie Brown Jr. with an excellent defensive possession followed by a corner three. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) July 5, 2022

Sean Marks is on the phone trying to get Maxey, Springer, Paul Reed and Tobias for KD — Real Hooper Pilled Trill (@TrillBroDude) July 6, 2022

Reed came into the offseason determined to improve his game, and his hard work looks to be paying off.