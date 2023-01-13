Sixers Considered Buyout Destination for $54 Million Bench Scorer

If the Philadelphia 76ers don’t make any trades at the trade deadline, they’re not necessarily out of options entirely. There is also the buyout market. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer brought up one possible option the Sixers could look into should they look towards players who are bought out after the deadline.

“One thing they could do is wait after the trade deadline and pick up a solid player in the buyout market,” Pompey said. “They could sign guys with expiring contracts who are currently on young rebuilding teams like the Orlando Magic’s Terrence Ross. Will the Magic keep him there if he’s not traded?”

Ross has been with the Magic ever since they acquired him from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Serge Ibaka in 2017. The Magic are entering a rebuilding phase and are currently 16-26. They are currently three games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they must decide if they want to vy for a possible playoff spot or bottom out for the chance at a high lottery pick.

If the Magic decide to embrace the rebuild, Ross could very well hit the buyout market if they can’t find a deal for him. If he does, the Sixers could use his scoring repertoire in their second unit behind James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

In 38 games this season, Ross is averaging eight points while shooting 43 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.

Sixers May Trade Players to Save Money

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports said that, if the Sixers fail to get any upgrades at the trade deadline, they may trade some of their more expendable players off their roster to save money given their tax situation.

“There is also a financial aspect that may underscore the Sixers’ trade deadline efforts if the right upgrades don’t materialize,” Fischer said. “This season currently marks Philadelphia’s third straight year as a taxpayer, which would subject the Sixers to pay repeater tax rates on every dollar over the 2023-24 tax threshold. The Sixers are hovering just above this year’s tax line at present, which could put players like Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and Jaden Springer in the trade conversation.”

Fischer also made it clear that the Sixers will look to make trades to improve the current team.

“Philadelphia will be active in exploring ways to add to its quest for a championship, especially following the team’s recent 15-3 stretch,” Fischer said.

Ex-Sixers Big Available

Fischer reported that former Sixers big man Richaun Holmes, who played for the team from 2015 to 2018, has been made available in trade talks by his current team, the Sacramento Kings, after falling out of their rotation.

“Richaun Holmes is available for trade, league sources told Yahoo Sports. After signing a four-year, $46 million deal in the 2021 offseason, Holmes has not been part of head coach Mike Brown’s rotation this season,” Fischer said.

The Kings have benched Holmes in favor of Trey Lyles, who has been their primary big off the bench this season behind Domantas Sabonis.