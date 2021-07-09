Timberwolves Trade Package Proposed for Ben Simmons: Report

Reports first surfaced last week that the Minnesota Timberwolves “badly” want Ben Simmons. They want a facilitator to flank around rising young stars Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell. Minnesota doesn’t want to break up that core trio, according to The Athletic.

There’s the rub. The Philadelphia 76ers are likely to ask for at least one of those players in a trade for Simmons. Russell is the one who makes the sense considering he makes just $3 million less than Simmons. That makes a straight-up swap an easy lift. But if the Timberwolves are unwilling to part with the former second overall pick from the 2015 draft then general manager Gersson Rosas would have to get creative. He recently told Dane Moore of KFAN1003 that the Timberwolves have had a lot of trade conversations, including “we’ve identified our needs.”

Gersson Rosas said on @KFAN1003 today that he is having a lot of trade conversations now and hopes to move to some action toward the end of the month. "We’re having a lot of conversations now. We’ve identified our needs, we’ve identified our options." — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) July 6, 2021

Instead, The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski proposed the following trade: Simmons for Jarrett Culver and a conditional second-round draft pick. They realize the deal is lop-sided, one that a “level-headed” Sixers’ front office probably wouldn’t go for. However, it is the best package the Timberwolves could piece together to keep Towns, Edwards, Russell all together in Minnesota.

Culver, a 6-foot-6 combo guard from Texas Tech, averaged 5.3 points per game in 34 contests during the 2020-21 campaign. He’s still developing a long-range jumper — sound familiar? — but he hasn’t been averse to taking open shots. Culver has attempted eight times more three-pointers than Simmons in two fewer seasons.

Jarrett Culver becoming the greatest shooter in NBA history would be a solid way to wrap up 2020. pic.twitter.com/1NbO4yeCxP — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) October 2, 2020

Sixers Should Ask for Malik Beasley, Too

Russell remains the most logical trade option due to financials, but another guy to monitor would be Malik Beasley. The sixth-year shooting guard has turned into a deadly outside shooter (39.1% from three) while averaging nearly 20 points per game over his last two seasons. Minnesota could keep their core trio together by jettisoning Beasley and Culver in a potential Simmons trade.

It’s a steep price for a Sixers player coming off a forgettable postseason, but the Timberwolves need to get better defensively in a hurry. Simmons, the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, instantly upgrades them in that department. He’s the perfect fit for a team that finished 17th in the NBA in scoring at 112.1 points per game.

Minnesota had four players average 19 points per game or better last season: Karl-Anthony Towns (24.8), Malik Beasley (19.6), Anthony Edwards (19.3), D’Angelo Russell (19.0). Here is what The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski and Danny Leroux wrote about Simmons’ fit in Minnesota:

That would free up Simmons to do what he does best: defend every position on the floor the way an offense-heavy Wolves lineup would need him to do and get out in transition, which would be a fit with how Rosas and Finch want to play. Simmons is one of the very best defenders in the league and a terror when he’s on the break, so if those attributes could be accentuated in Minnesota and his weaknesses as a shooter could be covered up by Towns, Edwards and Russell, the fit from a stylistic standpoint would be exceptional.

The bottom line: from a financial perspective and an asset perspective, a Wolves deal for Simmons would be difficult to close. Never say never, but Rosas has his work cut out for him on this front — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 9, 2021

Sixers Only Moving Simmons for All-Star

The Sixers already turned down one offer for Simmons (via Jason Dumas) because the value wasn’t what they felt their three-time All-Star point guard was worth. People around the league maintain the market for Simmons is “very high” and many teams are waiting it out to see how desperate Philly gets.

Do they really want to break up their own core trio of Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris? If they do, it’s going to take more than Malcolm Brogdon. And probably more than Jarrett Culver, too.