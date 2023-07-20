TJ McConnell Issues Bold Claim About Sixers Playoff Run in 2019

The closes the Philadelphia 76ers have ever come to making the Eastern Conference Finals in the Joel Embiid era was in 2019 when they came within a Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater of potentially making it past the Toronto Raptors.

Leonard’s buzzer-beater will be one of the bigger what-ifs in Sixers history, considering the Sixers were the only team that pushed the Raptors to seven games during their title run, let alone pushing them to one last shot in an elimination game.

Former Sixers guard TJ McConnell reflected on that moment during his appearance on “Fresh 24 With Marc Zumoff,” believing that the Sixers would have had a much more fruitful run had the shot rimmed out.

‘I’m biased. I think if that shot does not go in, we win the game, and then if things played out the same that they did, I think we win an NBA championship. That’s just that’s my opinion, and I think that team obviously stays together, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out that way,” McConnell said.

McConnell played for the Sixers from 2015 to 2019 before joining the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers have been to two more Game 7’s in the Eastern Conference Semifinals since 2019 but haven’t come quite as close as they did against the Raptors.

What Daryl Morey Wants in Return for James Harden

Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey talked about what he wants to get back in return for James Harden during his appearance on “The Anthony Gargano Show” on July 18.

“The reality is, if we do look at a trade, it’s going to be for one of two things,” Morey said on July 18. “It’s either going to be for a player who continues to help us be right there like we were last year, up three-two on one of the best teams in the East in the Celtics.”

Morey added that the Sixers won’t trade Harden if they can’t get someone as good as him and that the Sixers would welcome him back if he rescinds his request.

“If we don’t get a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, then we’re just not going to do it,” Morey said. “And if James were to turn his mind around, we would all be thrilled. But, at this moment, he does prefer to be traded, and we are attempting to honor that.”

James Harden Plans to Attend Training Camp: Report

NBA Insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that with no resolution coming soon with Harden’s trade request, Harden plans to attend training camp, but that’s not a good sign for the Sixers.

“Harden is expected at this point to report to training camp, according to league sources. You can cause far more headaches for the organization you’re trying to leave by showing up, as opposed to staying home.”

Fischer added that Harden’s approach to his trade requests with previous teams led to them being granted while adding that Harden’s trade to the Los Angeles Clippers appears inevitable.

“With both the Rockets and Nets, Harden made various trips away from the team for various nightlife activities. He made Brooklyn feel it had no other option but to trade him to the Sixers before the 2022 trade deadline, or risk losing him for nothing. With Philadelphia, Harden’s side is very much of the belief joining the Clippers is not a matter of if, but when.”