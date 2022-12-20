Tobias Harris Brags About His Value on the Court Amidst Sixers Trade Speculation

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in the midst of the best stretch of play so far this season. The winners of five straight, Philadelphia has somehow clawed its way up the Eastern Conference standings, sitting just a game behind the Brooklyn Nets for fourth place.

On Monday night, the Sixers hosted Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors to the City of Brotherly Love in a rematch of last year’s first round of the playoffs. And the star of the show Monday night wasn’t one of the many All-Stars who took the court (Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Joel Embiid, James Harden), but rather Tobias Harris.

Harris exploded for 21 points, including going 5-7 from deep. After the game, Harris talked up his value as a “sharpshooter,” imploring the league to spread the word.

“That game was crazy. But tell a friend to tell a friend that I’m a sharpshooter,” Harris said after the game.

— The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) December 20, 2022

Harris’s big performance comes amidst rampant trade speculation about the forward’s future in Philadelphia.

Harris’ Name Has Reportedly Come Up in Sixers Trade Talks

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers have conducted “check-ins” with teams on Harris.

“76ers officials have begun their usual check-ins with teams across the league ahead of the Dec. 15 date for players who signed contracts in the offseason to be traded, when trade talks begin to intensify. Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris has come up in the 76ers’ conversations with clubs so far, league sources said.”

That report was followed up by another from Jake Fischer, an insider with Yahoo! Sports, who countered by reporting that he hadn’t heard much about Harris being on the trade block.

With Tyrese Maxey having leapfrogged Harris last season in the offensive pecking order, the Sixers are now paying Harris top-three player money when he’s the fourth option on a fully healthy Sixers side.

Then again, if Harris can continue to be the “sharpshooter” he bragged about after the Raptors game, his contract might become more palatable for both Philadelphia and a team interested in a trade. Over his last five games, Harris is logging 18.3 points on 44 percent from deep with a ridiculous plus-15 net rating. On the season, Harris’ three-point rate is 42 percent, which ranks eighth among players who have appeared in at least 20 games and average at least five threes per game.

The biggest challenge facing the Sixers in regard to a Harris trade is money. Harris is set to make north of $70 million over the next two seasons. That kind of salary for a player of Harris’ ilk is a bear to get off of without taking back another team’s problem in the process.

Sixers’ Trade Buzz Quiet Because of Harris’ Contract

Harris has spent quite a bit of time working on his shot, evidenced by his improved performances this season.

But according to Harrison Grimm of Liberty Ballers, Harris’ contract is still a big reason why Philadelphia hasn’t been mentioned in many trade rumors so far this season, especially as it relates to former Sixers trade target and Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

“The pathway to a Gordon deal falls apart when you take finances into account. A Gordon trade would likely require Tobias Harris’ salary, which won’t be a cakewalk to move. You’d probably be dealing with a multi-team deal.”

Gordon has reportedly been made available by the Rockets, with the Heat, Knicks, and Lakers all in hot pursuit.