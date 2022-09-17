Dynamic 24-Year-Old Scorer Floated as Tobias Harris Upgrade in Sixers Lineup

It’s fair to wonder what fans would think of Philadephia 76ers forward Tobias Harris if he was signed to a different contract than his five-year, $180 million deal.

There are 16 players in the league set to make more than Harris next season. That list includes the obvious: Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, etc. But it doesn’t include Joel Embiid, James Harden, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, and Nikola Jokic.

Yes, Harris’ $37 million is a shade under Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. The only problem? Harris has never, ever, not once made the Finals. Or an All-Star game. Or taken home any individual basketball awards since 2011, when he was named Second-Team All-SEC as a freshman at the University of Tennesee.

Harris isn’t a superstar. He’s not even a star. He’s a reliable forward with an average jump shot who somehow landed a mega-deal on par with the game’s greatest players.

But is it possible Harris’ time as a starter in Philadelphia could be coming to a close? It might be if RealGM’s John Wilmes’ analysis is correct.

“There’s Embiid, and there’s the frighteningly quick and prodigious Tyrese Maxey,” wrote Wilmes on September 15, “plus newcomer De’Anthony Melton, a 24-year-old who’s versatile and dynamic at guard. In the middle of it all is Tobias Harris, a stout and productive wingman who’s been marked for exit for as long as Morey’s been around, but remains in place nonetheless.

“Without Harris, the roster does theoretically make more sense: imagine the big bruising frontcourt of Embiid and Tucker, complemented by the jarring contrast of Maxey and Melton’s athleticism, with all of it orchestrated by Harden’s shimmering basketball brain.”

Harris’ play on the court hardly warrants a move to the bench, but if Melton showcases the versatility many expect, the Sixers might be exploring all of their options.

But it wouldn’t be the first time that the Sixers have explored all of their options with Harris.

Sixers Kicked the Tires on a Harris Trade This Summer

Over the summer, Philadelphia was linked to multiple trade candidates, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. But in order to pull off any splashy moves, the team would necessarily have to involve Harris because of his contract situation and the Sixers’ otherwise total lack of cap space.

And Heavy NBA insider Sean Deveney confirmed that the Sixers were shopping Harris this summer, with the kicker being the former Tennessee Volunteer’s contract.

“They have exhausted every avenue on a Tobias deal,” an exec told Deveney. “They overpaid him and no one wants that contract. That’s just the situation they’re in. They’ve been saying that Tobias Harris is not getting traded, but the reality is, he is not getting traded because they could not find a deal for him, not because they stopped trying.”

The Sixers are in a strange situation. If they go with the Harris-out-Melton-in lineup that Wilmes’ suggested, it might crush Harris’ trade value. But if they continue playing Harris over other, better options, it might inhibit the Sixers from reaching their championship ceiling.

How Will Melton Fit on the Sixers?

Melton should bring two attributes to Philadelphia next season: defense and three-point shooting. In 2020-21, he shot a career-high 41.1% from three but saw a slight dip in 2021-22 to 38.1%.

He won’t be the creator-guard in Philadelphia’s lineup, but he probably doesn’t need to be. In James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, the team has two talented playmaking guards already in the lineup. But Melton can pick up the slack from Maxey and Harden with his defense.

“He’s pretty comfortable guarding 1-2.5 (think of ~6’7 as an upper limit),” wrote Jackson Frank of Liberty Ballers in June, “owns quick hips and controls his movements to keep tethered amid scoring pursuits. Headlined by animated, dexterous hands, he touts keen playmaking instincts and amplifies them with speedy ground coverage.”

Expect Daryl Morey and the rest of the Sixers staff to keep an eye on Melton’s continued development this season. As Morey is known for his blockbuster trade deadline moves, Harris might stay on the trade block until the right suitor comes along.