Tobias Harris Blasted by Fan over Bizarre Dinner Order

In the NBA, a player is often judged harshly for coming into the season unfit and unhealthy. Take Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, who has received serious heat for his off-season lifestyle. Fortunately, Harden looks to be putting those fears in the rearview mirror.

His teammate, on the other hand? The jury’s still very much out.

Last week, Sixers veteran Tobias Harris stopped into North Philly’s Country Cooking to enjoy a meal date with his wife, Jasmine Winton. The two married earlier this month, with co-stars Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and Georges Niang in attendance.

The wedding also came amid rumors that the Sixers were interested in a deal for Durant. And, coincidentally enough, three of the Sixers at Harris’ wedding (including the groom himself), would have all been necessary to pull off the trade.

Now, with training camp right around the corner, Harris is enjoying married life in Philadelphia. But perhaps he’s enjoying it a bit too much.

‘Who Eats Grits and Mac and Cheese?’

Harris made quite the eyebrow-raising order at Country Cooking. It was so bizarre that restaurant owner Saudia Shuler couldn’t help but question the forward’s pairing.

And Aaron Bell of Philly Sports Network also joined in on the fun.

“I don’t know about the Grits and Mac & Cheese Tobi your stomach about to be on tilt! 😂😭,” Bell tweeted.

It’s quite an interesting combo. But hey, if anyone knows a thing or two about strange, questionable, and downright wrong pairings, it’s Harris. After all, he suffered through multiple seasons of a disjointed Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid pairing.

Harris Named One of the League’s Best Power Forwards

Earlier in August, Frank Urbina of HoopsHype compiled a list of the league’s top 25 power forwards. And coming in at No. 9 is none other than Tobias Harris.

“Last season, Harris was his usual reliable self for the Philadelphia 76ers,” Urbina explained, “good for 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists nightly while shooting 36.7 percent from three. He was also solid defensively, where his quick feet and plus-size allowed him to defend swingmen, power forwards and some guards when called upon to do so.”

Perhaps even more telling is who is slotted in and around Harris on Urbina’s rankings. Magic rookie Paolo Banchero came in at No. 10. And one spot below Harris, at No. 8, was Warriors star Draymond Green.

Harris represents something of a middle ground between those two players.

Green, coming off yet another Finals win with Golden State, is entering the twilight of his storied career. Once upon a time, it would have been shocking to see Green’s name anywhere but the very top of this list.

On the other end of the spectrum is Banchero. The Duke product has yet to play a single minute of professional basketball aside from Summer League. And yet, his promise and talent alone are enough to see him atop this list. And if things go to plan, he should easily climb the rankings with some experience under his belt.

No, Harris isn’t a fading legend headed for the Hall of Fame. He’s also not a rising star, destined for a career of excellence.

Harris, as Urbina summed up, is “reliable.” But that reliability can get you a long way in the league.

“Harris may never be an All-Star,” wrote Urbina, “but in his role, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more trustworthy power forward who can score buckets in isolation, shoot off the dribble, space the floor and defend multiple positions.”