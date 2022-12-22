Sixers Starter Called ‘Big-Time Weapon’ Amid Lingering Trade Reports

The scouting report for Joel Embiid isn’t really a secret at this point. Opposing teams send multiple defenders, employing double and triple teams, at the perennial MVP candidate to trap him. It used to slow him down, sometimes frustrate and flummox him. Now he’s flipped the script by turning into an elite passer.

Embiid is the focal point of the Philadelphia 76ers’ offense, but his supporting cast cannot be forgotten. Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey found that out the hard way on Wednesday night as James Harden and Tobias Harris combined for 32 points in a 113-93 victory. Prior to that game, Casey was asked if Harris — the constant target of trade rumors — sometimes gets lost in the dizzying shuffle between preparing for Embiid and Harden.

“He does. I mean, Tobias is a big-time player. People forget it, I don’t forget it, but he’s a weapon,” Casey said. “They got three big-time weapons in Tobias, and, really four, with Tyrese Maxey. I think he’s in the same conversation as our young guys, an up-and-coming player. He’s probably ahead in terms of playoffs but they have four big-time players and a lot like Brooklyn, those teams right there are all going to be battling at the end of the year — Boston, Philly, and Brooklyn are all going to be battling for that top position at the end of the day.”

Harris scored 17 points versus Detroit and provided his trademark defense on Bojan Bogdanovic while helping put Isaiah Stewart in foul trouble. He has been thriving in his new role as a 3-and-D wing, sacrificing his personal glory for the benefit of the team.

“Just come out and try to dominate,” Harris said. “We know that winning is hard in the NBA, and each and every night you’re going to be presented with a different matchup and different opportunity. For our group right now, it’s just staying focused and staying locked in to the goal and try to continue to string together more and more wins.”

Tyrese Maxey Nearing Return From Fractured Foot?

No one is sure when Tyrese Maxey will be back on the court from a fractured foot. There has been a little bit of back and forth about his return date, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski setting it for Christmas Day. On Wednesday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had no immediate update.

“I don’t think there’s an update,” Rivers said. “He’s improving and we will see him at some point, but I don’t know when.”

.@JoelEmbiid on playing shorthanded without @TyreseMaxey: “Obviously we’re missing our best player in Tyrese.” *laughter in the room* Joel: “What’s funny?” 🥹 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 17, 2022

Rivers has been happily riding the momentum from a six-game winning streak, although everyone in the locker room considers the team a work in progress. They are doing a good job staying afloat without Maxey, then the real work begins once the fleet-footed guard gets back.

“We’re playing better. We really are. As I said before the game, we have a lot of work to do,” Rivers said. “We’ve got Tyrese coming back sooner rather than later, I hope. That will be another guy we have to reintegrate back in and get our rhythm back. But, we’re doing a lot of good things. A lot of good things on both ends of the floor.”

Rivers Shouts Out Philly Legend Jim Gardner

Rivers wanted to get one thing off his chest before he dismissed reporters after defeating Detroit. Earlier in the evening, legendary local broadcaster Jim Gardner signed off on his final broadcast for 6abc’s Action News. He was a fixture in Philadelphia for 46 years, the pulse and conscience of the city. Rivers paid tribute to Gardner and then comedy — courtesy of The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey — ensued.

“So tonight’s the last night for him. That’s pretty cool,” Rivers said. “Anybody in here been working for 46 years?”

Then, Pompey pointed the finger at Rivers: “I think you’re right. I’m going to go do the math. It’s gotta be close, right? Holy gosh, I have nothing to say but that’s pretty cool.”