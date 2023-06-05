Tobias Harris Floated as Trade Return for Possible James Harden Replacement

Though nothing is official until it’s official, the Philadelphia 76ers have to consider what they do next if James Harden leaves this offseason. If he does, Bryan Toporek of Liberty Ballers suggested Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet as Harden’s replacement and how they could use Tobias Harris to get him.

“The Sixers could try talking the Raptors into taking Harris back in a VanVleet sign-and-trade,” Toporek wrote. “But that might require the Raptors to send out more salary, depending on how much VanVleet receives in his new deal.”

Harris is in the last year of a five-year contract he signed with the Sixers in 2019. He will be paid $39.3 million for the 2023-24 season. VanVleet, on the other hand, has a player option but is expected to be a free agent this offseason. For a sign-and-trade to happen, the Sixers, Raptors, and VanVleet would all have to agree to a deal.

All of this would depend on whether the Raptors decide that it’s time to move on from VanVleet. Much like Harden’s future with the Sixers, that has yet to be determined.

Sixers Interested in Fred VanVleet

Because Harden’s future with the Sixers is up in the air, the Sixers are looking into adding VanVleet as a replacement, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Leaving the Sixers after just one full season and signing elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent is a very real possibility for Harden, which is why Philadelphia has begun giving thought as to who could replace the former league MVP. According to league sources close to the organization, Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has emerged as a potential replacement for Harden this offseason,” Siegel wrote.

VanVleet does not have nearly the same resume as Harden, but he is four years younger and is still fresh off an all-star appearance with the Raptors in 2022. Not only that, but he would bring championship experience to the Sixers, having won a title with the Raptors in 2019.

VanVleet has emerged as a talented scorer and playmaker, averaging 19.3 points and 7.2 assists a game during the 2022-23 season. His three-point percentage fell off, shooting 34.2% from distance, but it’s likely that it was the exception to the norm, as VanVleet is a career 37.3% shooter from three.

Fred VanVleet Praises Sixers Hiring Nick Nurse

VanVleet, who played under Nurse throughout his entire tenure as the Raptors coach from 2018 to 2023, praised the Sixers for hiring his former coach on “Inside the Association.”

“It’s just a different voice that they haven’t heard before. Something outside the box. He’s gonna bring new ideas, creative ideas. It’ll be a great breath of fresh air for them. Anytime you’re changing head coaches, that’s pretty much what you’re looking for is a new identity, a new voice for the guys to rally behind.”

VanVleet added that Embiid’s approval was key to hiring Nurse, which should serve to help the ixers.

“(They) pretty much had to get Joel onboard. I think once they got that. I think once Nick met with Joel, and as long as he’s signing off on all the crazy stuff that coach wants to do. I think that they’ll be in a good spot. I think they’ll have some success. Hopefully not too much if I’m not there, and I’m staying in Toronto, then we want them to fail, but other than that, I’m happy that he landed on his feet,” VanVleet said.