Sixers’ Tobias Harris Name-Drops Joel Embiid in Frustrated Rant

Tobias Harris is averaging 1.7 free throw attempts a game for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, his lowest on average since his rookie season (2011-12) with the Milwaukee Bucks. In an interview with Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, Harris vented his frustration about the lack of calls he gets, name-dropping both Joel Embiid and James Harden in the process.

“It’s kinda like Jo gets to the free-throw line a lot, drawing fouls,” Harris told Carlin. “So does James, so there are opportunities, but I think it does happen, but in the grand scheme of things, they can’t call a foul on every possession down. I think that could be one of the reasons. Not just myself, too, but other guys as well, so it’s tough.”

For reference, Embiid is averaging 11.9 free throw attempts a game, and Harden is averaging 6.6 free throw attempts a game. Harris later admitted that part of it is because he’s not good at selling the contact he gets from defenders

“This has always been a thing in my career because I am bigger than a lot of guys,” he added. “I’m not the greatest flopper or seller of calls because, probably to my own default, but I’ve never been one to sell fouls and (expletive), so that’s another key to it.”

Tobias Harris Says Lack of Calls Hurts His Rhythm

While talking with Carlin, Harris said that his inability to get calls messes with his game, though his mindset is primarily to score no matter what.

“With all the officials, you go and talk to them when calls are missed,” he explained. “I think, for me, in the course of a game, you have a couple of those drives and the whistle isn’t blown, it becomes harder because through the course of a game, you need those ones to get to the free-throw line and create that flow and that rhythm, but I just also look at it like you gotta go finish no matter what.”

Harris admitted that he needs to do a better job of communicating that he’s been fouled to referees.

“You gotta find a way to finish, but I have that communication with the officials more time than not, it’s like ‘I missed it’ or in the grand scheme of things, you didn’t sell it well enough,” Harris said. “That’s something I gotta work on as well.”

Joel Embiid and James Harden’s Thoughts on Crucial Stretch

The Sixers will be playing on the road for seven of their next eight games, starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 15. Embiid and Harden gave their thoughts on the upcoming stretch while talking with Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We got to win those games,” Embiid said. “That’s a good test for the playoffs. You got to go out on the road and steal a couple. That’s our goal. Obviously, we’ve been good.

“We got a couple good tests coming up. So we just got to be ready and make sure everybody is on the same page.”

Harden believes the Sixers have what it takes to do well on the road based on past performances.

“We’ve been pretty solid on the road all year long,” Harden said, “so [it’s] one game at a time, and no matter who we’re playing, stick to what we do and try to be the best 76ers we can be.”