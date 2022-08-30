Tobias Harris Sounds off on Star’s Emotional Return to NBA

There is no single true, direct, linear path to playing professional basketball. The journey is often sidetracked by injuries, roster cuts, trades, and buyouts, and even then a great player might spend time hacking it overseas. The current Philadelphia 76ers roster is a testament to that waywardness.

Joel Embiid was predicted to be a dominant force out of college before missing two seasons with injury.

PJ Tucker spent years in Europe before returning to the States and having a productive, ring-chasing career.

And what about No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz? The can’t-miss college star isn’t even on the Sixers anymore, despite being drafted just five years ago.

These Sixers know a thing or two about long and winding journeys. This is why it’s not surprising that Tobias Harris sent some love John Wall’s way in a recent tweet.

Harris: ‘Keep Inspiring and Being the Best You’

Wall sat down recently with The Salvation Army to discuss his journey back to the basketball court and expectations for this season. The former No. 1 overall pick was candid in his description of the last three years.

“I thought about committing suicide,” Wall explained, “Tearing my Achilles, my mom passing, my grandma dying a year later, in the midst of COVID. Me going to chemotherapy, sitting by my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for 3 days straight.”

Wall went on to explain the importance of seeking therapy, explaining, “you’ve got to be true to yourself and find out what’s best for you.”

In response to Wall’s heartfelt story, Harris couldn’t help but share some love for his fellow SEC college star.

“Keep inspiring and be the best you,” Harris tweeted.

Wall: ‘We Just Want to Win’

Like Wall, Harris has navigated through a very peculiar NBA career. The Sixers veteran played for four teams over his first eight seasons, including stints with the Bucks, Pistons, Magic, and Clippers.

Ultimately Harris found a home (and major payday) in Philadelphia. But it wasn’t always guaranteed.

Wall, on the other hand, is something of a fallen NBA star. The No. 1 overall pick looked the part of a future superstar with the Wizards, forming a solid backcourt with Bradley Beal.

But an Achilles tear derailed Wall’s promising career. This summer, he was finally given a fresh start with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he’ll team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

And Wall was open about his team’s aspirations for this season.

“A lot of people say [the Clippers] look good on paper,” said Wall, “A lot of guys, we’re at an age in our careers where we just wanna win. Ain’t about trying to be the best player, trying to lead the team in scoring, or trying to be MVP.”

Both the Clippers and Sixers enter the season with a talented roster but lack of track record for putting it all together in the postseason.

In Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard, the two teams have superstars with a scary injury history. In Wall and Harden, both have aging stars with something to prove on their new teams. And Maxey and George serve as the supremely gifted glue guys that hold the ship together.