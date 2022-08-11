Sixers Star Responds to New Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

The idea of Kevin Durant being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers has hijacked Twitter for the past 24 hours. It’s all anyone is talking about, specifically what that potential trade package might look like.

Tyrese Maxey is definitely in that deal. Ditto for Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle. Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz, along with a slew of high draft picks, have also been mentioned. The Durant rumors are heating up, with the Sixers and Boston Celtics listed as his “preferred destinations.”

So, when the Sixers’ official Instagram account shared a fun photo of Harris, Maxey, Thybulle, and Niang all hanging out together at Harris’ wedding, well, one of them felt the need to respond. Harris ran the gamut of emotions, from laughing to astonished.

Tobias Harris is a WIZARD on social media. Here he is having fun with the fans over the Kevin Durant trade rumors … #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/EPR5HpUlF9 — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 11, 2022

Harris has enjoyed an All-Star offseason, between judging burgers on “Good Morning, America” to serving as an unexpected Jeopardy! clue. And appearing in Adam Sandler’s hit movie “Hustle.”

The Sixers star has also made his presence felt on social media by shutting down “keyboard thugs” and getting confused for a New York Times columnist. It’s been fun to watch. Harris is one of the most likeable personalities on the team.

“Don’t count us out. That’s it,” Harris said after an overtime win on January 31. “That’s just who we are as a group, that’s the chemistry, that’s the love we have for one another in the locker room. Those things you can’t put into place. You can see numbers and all that but team chemistry, team morale, that’s a big thing.”

Harris Weds Jasmine Winston at New York Castle

Harris literally had a fairy-tale wedding on August 6 at Oheka Castle in Huntingdon, New York. He tied the knot with best friend Jasmine Winston, with plenty of his Sixers teammates in attendance. It was a breath-taking scene, which PEOPLE magazine was invited to chronicle for the couple.

I'm still smiling and reminiscing about such an epic celebration. Everything about this day was beautiful. We were surrounded by love from all of our closest family and friends. Jasmine, I always tell you this, but you deserve the world. You're beautiful inside and out. pic.twitter.com/lHA1gPHdKT — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) August 10, 2022

Harris said the hardest part was creating the invite list and tracking down his NBA buddies.

“The next time I get any person’s wedding invite, I will RSVP the same hour that I received it because tracking some of these dudes down [was hard],” Harris told PEOPLE. “But I get it, like I told Jasmine, to be honest, this was me before planning a wedding.”

Durant Interested in Playing with James Harden

There was a feeling that Durant was upset with James Harden over the way things ended in Brooklyn. Harden forced his way out of that situation amid reports that the two had stopped talking at one point. If true, why would Durant prefer a trade to Philadelphia? Maybe because it’s not true.

It’s hard to follow at times but yes Kevin Durant would like to play with James Harden, who was in London with Durant around the time Durant met with Nets ownership. (Maybe Harden, an expert at forcing trades, is serving as an advisor.) https://t.co/UnuXdndnSk — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) August 10, 2022

ESPN’s Frank Isola reported that Durant would like to play with James Harden again. The two were recently spotted together at a Travis Scott concert in London. No hard feelings, only strong party vibes.

Kevin Durant & James Harden attending a Travis Scott concert together in London 🔥 (via @Keepit_Culture ) 2022-08-07T00:13:06Z

Durant didn’t seem too angry with Harden immediately following the Nets-Sixers trade on February 10. The fact that he wasn’t talking to Harden had nothing to do with it. He was respecting his friend’s decision to leave.

“I didn’t have any conversations with James up until then,” Durant said on February 12, via ESPN. “I thought everything was solid. I don’t do any convincing. I’m sure you make those choices and decisions on your own as an individual. Me as a friend, I just have to accept it.”