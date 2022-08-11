Sixers Star Responds to New Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

The idea of Kevin Durant being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers has hijacked Twitter for the past 24 hours. It’s all anyone is talking about, specifically what that potential trade package might look like.
Tyrese Maxey is definitely in that deal. Ditto for Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle. Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz, along with a slew of high draft picks, have also been mentioned. The Durant rumors are heating up, with the Sixers and Boston Celtics listed as his “preferred destinations.”
So, when the Sixers’ official Instagram account shared a fun photo of Harris, Maxey, Thybulle, and Niang all hanging out together at Harris’ wedding, well, one of them felt the need to respond. Harris ran the gamut of emotions, from laughing to astonished.
Harris has enjoyed an All-Star offseason, between judging burgers on “Good Morning, America” to serving as an unexpected Jeopardy! clue. And appearing in Adam Sandler’s hit movie “Hustle.”
The Sixers star has also made his presence felt on social media by shutting down “keyboard thugs” and getting confused for a New York Times columnist. It’s been fun to watch. Harris is one of the most likeable personalities on the team.
“Don’t count us out. That’s it,” Harris said after an overtime win on January 31. “That’s just who we are as a group, that’s the chemistry, that’s the love we have for one another in the locker room. Those things you can’t put into place. You can see numbers and all that but team chemistry, team morale, that’s a big thing.”
Harris Weds Jasmine Winston at New York Castle
Harris literally had a fairy-tale wedding on August 6 at Oheka Castle in Huntingdon, New York. He tied the knot with best friend Jasmine Winston, with plenty of his Sixers teammates in attendance. It was a breath-taking scene, which PEOPLE magazine was invited to chronicle for the couple.
Harris said the hardest part was creating the invite list and tracking down his NBA buddies.
“The next time I get any person’s wedding invite, I will RSVP the same hour that I received it because tracking some of these dudes down [was hard],” Harris told PEOPLE. “But I get it, like I told Jasmine, to be honest, this was me before planning a wedding.”
Durant Interested in Playing with James Harden
There was a feeling that Durant was upset with James Harden over the way things ended in Brooklyn. Harden forced his way out of that situation amid reports that the two had stopped talking at one point. If true, why would Durant prefer a trade to Philadelphia? Maybe because it’s not true.
ESPN’s Frank Isola reported that Durant would like to play with James Harden again. The two were recently spotted together at a Travis Scott concert in London. No hard feelings, only strong party vibes.
Durant didn’t seem too angry with Harden immediately following the Nets-Sixers trade on February 10. The fact that he wasn’t talking to Harden had nothing to do with it. He was respecting his friend’s decision to leave.
“I didn’t have any conversations with James up until then,” Durant said on February 12, via ESPN. “I thought everything was solid. I don’t do any convincing. I’m sure you make those choices and decisions on your own as an individual. Me as a friend, I just have to accept it.”