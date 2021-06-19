Sixers Star ‘Turns Cell Phone Off’ to Channel NBA Hall of Famer

Things got so bad for Tobias Harris after Game 5 that people were posting “missing person” flyers on the streets of Philadelphia. That’s tough love at its finest, right? But that stuff tends to happen when you score four points in 38 minutes while blowing a 26-point lead.

Harris, the third member of Philly’s “Big Three,” had an easy solution for getting back on track in Game 6. He simply turned off his cell phone. An unplugged Harris watched the tape with his teammates and diagnosed how he and everybody else could be better. Each player had a heart-to-heart about their individual jobs. It resulted in Harris scoring 24 points as the Sixers forced a Game 7.

“Honestly, it was turn that cell phone off because you know everybody has something to say, has an opinion,” Harris told reporters. “We had a meeting after we got in here [to Atlanta], after a film session, and we figured out ways we can be better on the floor. It’s easy for guys to go their seperate ways in times like that but at this point, with where we are in the season, it’s all about sticking together.”

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris: “I keep telling him, Bernard King. I don’t know how many more times I can use that name to him because that’s who he plays like, and that’s who we want him to be.” — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 19, 2021

Head coach Doc Rivers compared Harris to Bernard King in terms of who he plays like and who the Sixers want him to be. He was “too sluggish” and robotic in Game 5. The 6-foot-8 forward is at his best when he attacks downhill and uses his size to create open looks. Harris actually knows King since they both attended the University of Tennessee.

“That’s a great comparison,” Harris said. “When you talk about a player of Bernard King’s stature, that’s a huge compliment to myself. [Doc and I talked about] quick decisions, get to your spots, be efficient, and to just be a winner.”

Steph Curry Reacts to Little Brother’s Big Night

The other guy who helped the Sixers “stay afloat” on Friday night was Seth Curry. The Sixers shooting guard has been lights-out in the Eastern Conference semifinals while averaging 21.8 points per game in the series. He dropped 24 points in Game 6, including scoring or assisting on every bucket during a 13-0 run in the third quarter.

“My teammates found me in good spots,” Curry said. “Like I said, playing with a lot of energy off the ball, on the ball. And getting in good spots there so Ben [Simmons] could get the ball and push the pace and find me in transition.”

Curry’s big night caught the attention of his big brother, too. Stephen Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, posted encouragement and provided kudos on social media. He was clearly pumped and wrote: “idk what to say my guy!!”

Sixers Need One More Victory to Advance

Let’s not forget that Philly hasn’t done anything yet. The team remains nine wins away from their stated goal of winning the championship. Their first order of business is closing out the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night in Game 7. It won’t be easy.

“It’s not easy to win and Doc, you know, continuously says that a lot,” Simmons said. “Winning’s not easy, if it was everybody would be doing it.”

76ers win and force a Game 7 against the Hawks! Philly will look to win its first Game 7 since 2001. pic.twitter.com/4wRBBBcL73 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 19, 2021

Rivers was seen saying something to All-Star center Joel Embiid at the end of Friday’s game. It looked like a heart-felt moment between coach and player. So, what was that conversation?

“I told him we’d win. And I said, ‘I told you.’ I just kept saying that,” Rivers said. “But we have another game so it was more about getting his head ready for the next game. And that’s what I talked about. I said, ‘Hey, I told you but we’re not done.’ And we’re not.”