Sixers Eyeing ‘Splashy Move’ at Deadline, Trade Candidates Revealed

The NBA trade deadline is creeping up in about seven weeks and the hot stove is already heating up. Lingering rumors continue to swirl around the Philadelphia 76ers, specifically in regard to whether or not the team might go after a big piece. Maybe a backup big man, perhaps another ball-handler or 3-and-D wing.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell cobbled together a “Trade Season Primer” where she speculates on what the Sixers might target at the deadline. In it, the names of Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle are mentioned prominently as prime candidates to leave town. According to Mizell, Harris would likely be the “centerpiece” of any deal while Thybulle remains an “intriguing young player” due to his defensive prowess and athleticism. She wrote the following about Harris:

Any splashy move would almost certainly feature Harris as the centerpiece, given his hefty $37.6 million salary, willingness to adapt to the personnel around him and production during the array of early season injuries. He entered Thursday averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 42.2% on 5.4 three-point attempts per game. But his contact might be easier to move next season, when it is an expiring deal.

Tobias Harris is shooting 42% from deep – Off the dribble, on the catch, hands in the face, end of clock, pass from Harden, from Embiid, from Melton … he's cashing everything out. A direct reflection of the work behind closed doors! pic.twitter.com/qCdyYZ5buO — Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) December 20, 2022

Harris has two years left on his $180 million deal which is set to come off the books in 2024. It would be much easier to move that high-priced contract next year when a trade partner would only be on the hook for $39.3 million instead of $76.9 million. The 30-year-old forward has been thriving for the Sixers this season after turning into a legit sharpshooter, supported by his reliably solid defensive chops. Harris could be an attractive veteran piece for a team looking to rebuild.

Mizell also name-drops other expiring contracts as possible trade pieces, guys like Shake Milton ($2 million), Georges Niang ($3.5 million), and Paul Reed ($1.8 million). Remember, the Sixers attempted to trade for Houston Rockets wing Eric Gordon on draft night.

Tobias Harris Talks Resting Starters Late in Games

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers waited until roughly the 4:19 mark of the fourth quarter to pull his starters on Wednesday. His squad was up 104-86 on the Detroit Pistons and the game had been well in hand for the majority of the night.

"This is what I tell our guys: if Tobias Harris, and Georges Niang, and DeAnthony Melton are getting open shots, our offense is working." – Doc Rivers on what he looks at when the offense is at its best — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) December 22, 2022

Harris grabbed two more offensive rebounds before Furkan Korkmaz took his spot, giving him an impressive stat line: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal while going 2-of-4 from deep. After the game, Harris talked about the importance of getting rest after staking big leads.

“We want to get to the point in fourth quarters where we know we have the game. Obviously, we’re going to play great teams that that’s not going to be the case. They’re going to be hard fought games,” Harris said. “But, for us as a group, we know the teams that we should go out and have a lead and maintain a lead. Be able to have the comfort in the fourth quarter to get guys less minutes and have guys that come off the bench play more minutes is good for us.”

Next Up, Los Angeles Clippers

The Sixers will look to extend their winning streak to seven straight games tonight versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center in the final contest of what has been a very successful homestand.

Philadelphia ruled three players out on the official injury report: Tyrese Maxey (foot), Saben Lee (G League), and Julian Champagnie (G League). Meanwhile, the Clippers listed John Wall (ankle) questionable for the matchup, with three players – Brandon Boston, Jr., Moussa Diabate, Jason Preston – all out due to G League assignments.