Tobias Harris: 15 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tobias Harris is a power forward for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA. Harris has played for the Sixers since 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about Sixers star Tobias Harris:

1. Where Was Tobias Harris Born?

Tobias Harris was born in Islip, New York, on July 15, 1992, according to his bio on the NBA website. He is the cousin of another NBA player, Channing Frye.

“Harris attended Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills, New York, and joined the varsity basketball team as an eighth grader. Prior to his junior year, he transferred to Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School in Brookville, New York, the NBA website says. “However, Harris returned to Half Hollow Hills West for his senior season. He flourished on the court that year, earning recognition as New York Mr. Basketball. Harris was also named a McDonald’s All-American and First-team Parade All-American and was a finalist for the Naismith High School Player of the Year Award.”

Harris told Long Island Weekly about playing basketball in New York City when he was growing up, ““here’s a different type of mentality there. That helped me be the player I am today because I had to learn to be a tougher player against guys who were older than me. It pushed me to work harder because I knew there were people who were better. And when I got back to Long Island, I used to destroy the competition, even at a young age.”

2. Who Are Tobias Harris’ Parents?

Tobias Harris’ parents are Lisa Harris and Torel Harris, according to the NBA website. His father, Torrel Harris, is the chairman of Unique Sports Management International, a sports agency, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is his son’s agent.

According to his agency’s website, his clients also include Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Charlotte Hornets. The agency’s website says, “Torrel Harris, negotiated the most significant contract in Philadelphia 76ers history and the 5th highest contract in the history of the NBA with Tobias Harris signing a max contract for $180 million this past free agency period. The USMI organization is comprised of experienced and reputable sports leaders with a commitment to putting the athlete first.”

The website adds, “CEO Torrel Harris leads Unique Sports Management International. He’s a highly respected professional negotiator with over 31 years of experience as a sports agent, representing some of the top professional athletes.” Harris’ father played college basketball at Duquesne and Murray State.

According to PHL17, Tobias Harris’ mother, Lisa Harris, born Lisa Mulzac, met his father in college.

3. Who Is Tobias Harris’ Wife?

Tobias Harris’ wife is Jasmine Winton. Harris and Winton were married on August 6, 2022, according to Harris’ Instagram page. Their wedding was at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.

Harris wrote on Instagram, “I’m still smiling and reminiscing about such an epic celebration. Everything about this day was beautiful. We were surrounded by love from all of our closest family and friends. Jasmine, I always tell you this, but you deserve the world. You’re beautiful inside and out. You are the ☀️. You’re light shines everywhere you go. So many loved ones are genuinely happy to see you happy. I love you. This is only the beginning as we continue to walk on this fantastic journey together, side by side.”

According to her LinkedIn, Winton is originally from the Chicago area and graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in advertising. She is an “ad-tech aficionado and real estate enthusiast,” according to her LinkedIn.

4. Does Tobias Harris Have Any Children?

Tobias Harris and his wife, Jasmine Winton Harris, do not currently have any children.

5. How Old Is Tobias Harris?

Tobias Harris is 30 years of age and will turn 31 on July 15, 2023. Harris was born July 15, 2022, in New York, according to his NBA biography.

6. What College Did Tobias Harris Go To?

Tobias Harris went to the University of Tennessee where he played basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2010 to 2011, according to his bio on the college’s website.

According to the Vols website, “A USBWA Freshman All-America second-team selection and one of the nation’s most consistent and versatile performers, Harris also was named second-team All-SEC by the league’s head coaches and earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.” He was, “ranked fifth among all freshmen in the six “major” conferences with 15.3 points per game,” and his “7.3 rebounds per game ranked sixth among all major-conference freshmen.”

7. When Was Tobias Harris Drafted?

Tobias Harris was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats as the 19th overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft and his rights were then traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to his bio on the Tennessee website. At 18, Harris was the youngest player in the NBA draft pool in 2011.

8. What Teams Have Tobias Harris Played For?

Tobias Harris has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers during his NBA career. He played for the Bucks from 2011 to 2013, the Magic from 2013 to 2016, the Pistons from 2016 to 2018, the Clippers from 2018 to 2019 and the Sixers from 2019 to present, according to his NBA bio.

The Sixers acquired Harris in a trade along with Boban Marjanović and Mike Scott in February 2019 in exchange for Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet and draft picks, according to the NBA website.

9. How Tall Is Tobias Harris?

Tobias Harris is 6 foot 7 inches tall, according to his NBA bio.

10. How Long Is Tobias Harris’ Contract With the Sixers?

Tobias Harris signed a 5-year, $180 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2019-20 season, according to his father’s website. H earned $37,633,050 during the 2022-2023 season, according to Spotrac.

Harris will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-2024 season. He will earn $39,270,150 during the final year of his contract, according to Spotrac.

11. Why Does Tobias Harris Wear the Number 12?

Tobias Harris wears the number 12 in honor of his childhood friend and teammate Morgan Childs, who died of leukemia, according to Bleacher Report.

12. How Many 3s Per Game Did Tobias Harris Average in 2023?

Tobias Harris averaged 4.4 made 3-pointers per game during the 2022-2023 season, according to NBA.com.

13. What Was Tobias Harris’ Free Throw Percentage in 2023?

Tobias Harris’ free throw percentage was 87.6% during the 2022-2023 season, according to his stats on NBA.com. Harris

14. Are Tobias Harris & J. Cole Related?

Tobias Harris and the rapper J. Cole are not related. Harris had to debunk rumors that they were related, or even that they were the same person, because they look alike, according to SBNation. Harris took a photo next to the rapper in 2016 while Harris was playing with the Pistons.

15. Does Tobias Harris Have Any Brothers or Sisters?

Tobias Harris has five siblings, including three brothers – Tyler, Terry and T.J. – and two sisters, Tori and Tesia. His sister, Tesia Harris, played basketball at the University of Delaware and St. John’s University. His brother, Tyler Harris, played college basketball at Auburn and North Carolina State.