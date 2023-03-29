NBA Legend Explains Why He’s Against Sixers’ Joel Embiid for MVP

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid may have shot to the top of the MVP race, but he’s yet to win over one former NBA legend.

Tracy McGrady weighed in on the state of the MVP race this week, saying in an appearance on the NBA on TNT that it’s close but he believes Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and reigning two-time MVP is still in the lead.

“I think they’re equally having an advantage to win it. I’m leaning toward Jokic because he’s not playing with an All-Star,” McGrady said, via USA Today’s Sixers Wire.

Tracy McGrady Explains Nikola Jokic’s Advantage

McGrady went on to explain more of his reasoning for putting Jokic above Embiid, saying the Nuggets big man is able to have a more wide-ranging impact on the game and his teammates.

“His team is No. 1 in the West, 29 triple-doubles, and to me, he gets everybody involved,” McGrady said. “Like he has an impact. He’s not as a defensive player like Embiid, but I think his impact that he does so much so many other things. That really equals out to what Embiid brings his team. I just, the man is incredible.”

Though Jokic spent much of the season as MVP frontrunner, Embiid has surged to take the lead in NBA.com’s Kia MVP Ladder. In the latest update on March 24, Embiid was listed first and Jokic second, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 3.

Embiid is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, notching career highs in points (33.3) and assists per game (4.2) as well as field goal percentage (54.5%). He is also averaging 10.2 rebounds per game.

Joel Embiid’s Health Could Sway Race

As the NBA.com report noted, Embiid’s health and lingering calf injury could be a major deciding factor in the MVP race. With seven games to go before the start of the playoffs, the Sixers could find more opportunities to rest Embiid, which could allow Jokic to sneak back in the lead for the honor. Embiid already sat out for the team’s loss to the Nuggets on March 27, though was back in the lineup for a win over the Dallas Mavericks on March 29.

Though the race has been close for weeks and some of the debates have grown heated, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said fans should be enjoying the performances from Embiid, Jokic, and the other candidates.

“Compared to the last two years, I think this year unfortunately has just taken a really ugly, nasty turn in the MVP conversation. What’s happening now is there are so many guys that can win the MVP this year. Great candidates,” Malone said, via NBA.com. “But what happens in today’s society is that [with] everybody, it’s not promoting my guy, it’s ripping down every other guy, and that’s just ridiculous. As [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver told us at the All-Star break: the game is in a great spot. We have great players. Celebrate them. Don’t criticize. Don’t tear them down. Build them all up. And whoever wins it, good for them.”