Sixers Expected to ‘Absolutely’ Complete Trade Ahead of Deadline

John Hollinger of The Athletic listed 10 teams that he believes could make a trade in an effort to save on luxury tax. Hollinger not only named the Philadelphia 76ers as one of those teams, but he wholeheartedly believes the Sixers are likely to trade players to shed salary off their payroll and explained why.

“If there is one team to absolutely, positively bet on making a trade to ditch salary, it’s Philadelphia,” Hollinger said. “The Sixers are a mere $1.17 million over the tax line; despite having a good team that is in contention, they also have some very tradeable players at the end of the bench not doing much. Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House, and Jaden Springer hardly play and make $12 million between them; they’re each signed for next year, which makes things more complicated, but Philly might be able to part with its 2023 Knicks second-rounder to offload one of them and get below the tax.”

Those three were specifically named by Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice as the most likely players to be traded at the deadline.

“In terms of potential outgoings, the most likely names to be sent out are Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr., and Jaden Springer, sources say, with the first two out of the rotation and the third never having cracked it,” Neubeck said.

Hollinger Explains Why Thybulle Could Be Traded

Hollinger said that the Sixers could potentially trade Thybule, explaining why they may go that route while also previewing what they could get back for him.

“Alternatively, the Sixers could also look at moving on from Matisse Thybulle ($4.4 million) before he hits restricted free agency this summer. Philly is already into next year’s tax thanks to Joel Embiid’s extension kicking in and may need a bigger bag for James Harden if he opts out of his $35.6 million as expected. Paying Thybulle in that environment seems unlikely, but he could probably return two second-round picks, a small trade exception, and a sidestepped tax bill this week.”

Marc Stein reported on his Substack on February 4 that the Atlanta Hawks were interested in Thybulle and that the trade buzz surrounding him is legitimate.

“Sources say that Atlanta has joined Sacramento as a confirmed suitor for Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle. I don’t know that the Hawks will be the ultimate landing spot, but I’ve been advised that the prospect of Thybulle getting traded before Thursday’s buzzer is very real,” Stein said.

Korkmaz Wants Out of Philadelphia

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Korkmaz had requested a trade from the Sixers.

“Furkan Korkmaz wants to move on from the 76ers.

“Sources have said the Turkish player has requested to be traded before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. Asked about it, Korkmaz would only say he ‘would not confirm nor deny it,’” Pompey reported.

Pompey added that while Daryl Morey did not confirm anything, he was told that Korkmaz had been told that the Sixers were trying to trade him.

“Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey didn’t immediately respond to a text message asking if Korkmaz asked to be traded. But sources have said Korkmaz was informed the Sixers will try to package him in a deal.”