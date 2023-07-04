Proposed Trade For Sixers’ James Harden Gives Young Franchise All-Star Backcourt

James Harden would get his wish of being traded by the Philadelphia 76ers and land with the Charlotte Hornets in a trade idea from Sir Charles in Charge’s Alex Mcewen — and in the process would form an All-Star backcourt with LaMelo Ball. In the proposal, the Sixers would land Terry Rozier.

“Harden would be an intriguing addition for the Hornets even with LaMelo Ball on the roster,” Mcewen wrote. “If Charlotte wanted to move on from Terry Rozier, perhaps they could use Harden as somewhat of a stopgap to help the young team make a splash earlier than expected.”

Mcewen feels the Hornets are in need of young leadership, perhaps more than any other franchise in the Association, and that Harden could be the piece to get the franchise back into the postseason for the first time since 2016 and the third time since Charlotte returned a franchise — named the Charlotte Bobcats until the 2014-15 season — back in 2004.

“You can make a strong argument that the Hornets need more leadership than any other team in the league right now,” Mcewen prefaced before saying, “Moreover, the Hornets are also a team that has only made the playoffs once since rebranding from the Bobcats in 2015. In their 33 years as a franchise, the Bobcats/Hornets have only made the playoffs 10 times and only have four series wins. They’ve never been to the conference finals either.”

Sixers ‘Would Still Love to Keep’ James Harden

While Harden is looking to leave the Sixers, the organization “would still love to keep” the 10-time All-Star this offseason despite the public trade demand. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported both Philadelphia’s interest in retaining him and reiterated the Los Angeles Clippers‘ interest in dealing for him.

“You have an organization that would still love to keep him in Philadelphia for the season,” Wojnarowski said on a July 4 edition of SportsCenter. “Daryl Morey, their president, he’s got a long history with James Harden and certainly, if there’s a way, as the summer goes on, to try to convince him that they can still make this work together, that he has a chance to compete for a championship. They’ve got a new coach, Nick Nurse, with the Sixers. But at the same time, they are talking to other teams. The Clippers remain a team very interested in James Harden. They’ve been looking for a point guard for the last couple years.”

Liberty Ballers’ Erin Grugan explained how the Clippers could land Harden this offseason; part one of the plan has already taken place.

“The Clippers are a team that haven’t really featured in the conversation surrounding Harden, at least not publicly,” Grugan prefaced before saying, “For that sort of move to realistically happen, Harden would have to opt-in to his $35.6 million player option with the Sixers, and then be traded. Even then, Harden would have to want to go to Los Angeles, as he has the power to veto any trade.”

‘May Be No Quick Resolution’ to Sixers’ James Harden Saga

As Wojnarowski would later explain, the Sixers may slowplay Harden’s eventual trade in the same manner they did with Ben Simmons’ departure from Philadelphia ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

“I think those are conversations that’ll evolve, but you saw what Daryl Morey did a couple of years ago with Ben Simmons,” Wojnarwsoki prefaced before saying, “He slow played it. They were unsuccessful in getting Ben Simmons back in the fold, but they didn’t have the relationship with Simmons that this group does have, especially Morey has with Harden, but I think this is going to be, again, like Portland’s situation, one that may play out over the summer. There may be no quick resolution. We have a lot of time before training camp in September.”

It could be several weeks before we get a resolution to the Harden saga. There’s no guarantee it won’t spill into training camp.