2-Time Star & NBA Champion Named as Sixers Trade Targets

With the James Harden era now a thing of the past, the Philadelphia 76ers can now look to the future. With all of the expiring contracts the Sixers acquired in exchange for Harden, among others, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix named two players that they are keeping an eye on for a potential trade: Zach LaVine and OG Anunoby.

“Some of the early chatter on names to watch with Philadelphia: Zach LaVine and OG Anunoby. LaVine is the kind of scorer/ball-handler the Sixers could use. Anunoby is the versatile defender Philly needs against Boston/MIL in the playoffs,” Mannix wrote via his X account.

It will probably be difficult for the Sixers to trade for either of those two. However, acquiring LaVine and Anunoby would signal to Joel Embiid that the Sixers want to build a winner around him. Since the Chicago Bulls acquired LaVine in 2017, he has made the All-Star team twice, although he has only been to playoffs once in his entire NBA career. Anunoby won a title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, though he did not play in their playoff run due to an injury.

Neither of those players is of the same caliber as Harden, but they would keep the Sixers in the hunt for a title.

Zach LaVine’s & OG Anunoby’s Availability Revealed: Insider

NBA Insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on where Zach LaVine and OG Anunoby stand as trade targets. Fischer explained why the Sixers likely won’t go after LaVine and why Anunoby isn’t available.

“For all the noise surrounding Zach LaVine’s availability in Chicago, the Bulls have explored his market for the same reasons Philadelphia likely wouldn’t be interested in obtaining him: questionable defensive chops and winning formula and his gargantuan contract. The Raptors’ soon-to-be free agents Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby have yet to be real, gettable players on the market,” Fischer wrote in an October 31 story.

The Sixers’ interest in LaVine could change if they eventually need a player on the roster who fits LaVine’s archetype. The Raptors may also put Anunoby on the market if their season trends downward. Since the 2023-24 season has just started, the Sixers have time to figure out where to go after trading Harden.

James Harden ‘Ecstatic’ to Join Clippers: Report

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed how happy Harden is to join the Clippers. Wojnarowski credited Ramona Shelburne for what sources had told her about Harden’s reaction.

“Harden is ‘ecstatic’ to be going to the Clippers and was hoping to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible, sources close to him told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. There’s a chance he will attend Tuesday night’s Clippers home game against the Orlando Magic,” Wojnarowski wrote in an October 31 story.

The Sixers may not have gotten a star in return for Harden, but at least they’ve rid themselves of any internal issues. The expiring contracts they acquired for Harden – Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, and Robert Covington – will help them match salaries for the likes of Zach LaVine and/or OG Anunoby.