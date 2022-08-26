Proposed Trade Sees Sixers Offload Young Star Amid Contract Concerns

The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping that their busy offseason pays off in a big way. Desperately needing to add depth to a bench unit that finished 27th in scoring and 26th in assists last season, the club went out and added Danuel House and De’Anthony Melton.

But the team didn’t stop there.

As Embiid put it earlier this summer, the team needed an ‘enforcer.’ While Philadelphia missed out on the Patrick Beverley mini-sweepstakes, the team got their defensive stud in PJ Tucker. Tucker should also add a swaggering identity on top of his bulldog defense.

But is it possible the Sixers aren’t done?

With training camp right around the corner, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley put together a slew of last-minute trade proposals.

Here’s what Buckley proposed for the Sixers:

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Cory Joseph, 2023 second-round pick and 2024 second-round pick (via MEM or WAS)

Detroit Pistons receive: Matisse Thybulle and Jaden Springer

No, it’s not a blockbuster move. But it’s one that could see both sides improve where they need it the most.

Sixers Could Hesitate on Thybulle Extension

Once upon a time, a deal involving Matisse Thybulle might have drawn mixed opinions from fans and front offices.

But Thybulle missed significant parts of the Sixers’ postseason against the Raptors over his unvaccinated status. When he did play, though, he wasn’t the picture of beautiful form. He shot 28.6% from three during the playoffs, averaging a miniscule three points per game.

Thybulle is due for an extension next summer. But with that sort of lackluster play, Buckley noted the Sixers might try to unload him while they still can.

There’s some discourse surrounding the Matisse Thybulle dribbling video. My take on it, I love that he’s working hard on the holes in his game. At the same time, I wish someone would lock him in the corner until he masters the corner three. — Zach Ciavolella (Cha-vo-lel-la) (@ZachCiavoNBA) August 26, 2022

“It’s possible a minor move like this could be in the works,” Buckley mused in his proposal, “particularly if they don’t plan on paying Thybulle next summer and aren’t convinced the 19-year-old Springer can contribute to a title run.”

The Pistons meanwhile, have the financial legroom to pay Thybulle next summer. Further, Thybulle is only 25, and he adds a combination of youth and playoff experience to a very novice Detroit side. And his sharp perimeter defending could go a long way toward improving the league’s 24th-ranked defense last season.

And the Pistons could do worse than take a flyer on Springer, who was a first-round pick just a year ago.

Cory in the House?

Most fans would be excused if responding with “Cory who?” after reading Buckley’s proposal.

The former Spurs guard is a ten-year vet, having suited up for no fewer than five clubs during his career. And while not Chris Paul, Joseph is a reliable point guard capable of playing quality minutes as a backup.

“Joseph, meanwhile, could help stabilize the backup point guard spot,” Buckley added. “The 31-year-old has long been a source of pesky defense and sound decision-making, and he quietly canned a career-best 41.4 percent of his triples last season (albeit on just 2.4 attempts per game).”

Even more important than his give-or-take shooting, Joseph is averaging 3.6 assists over the last four seasons. That figure would have been the most of any Sixers bench player last season — and by a considerable margin.

Come playoff time, head Coach Doc Rivers is going to need one or two reliable and steady hands to come off the bench. Thybulle proved he isn’t ready for that responsibility, and the young Springer is a long way off.

The Sixers could trade in both for a seasoned vet capable of holding down the fort.