Twitter Reacts to Sixers Landing George Hill in 3-Team Blockbuster

Twitter Reacts to Sixers Landing George Hill in 3-Team Blockbuster

  • Shares
  • Updated
George-Hill3

Getty George Hill was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers just hours before Thursday's trade deadline.

The Philadelphia 76ers made a big move Thursday afternoon, just hours before the 3 p.m. trade deadline, but it wasn’t the one many were expecting.

The current top seed in the Eastern Conference acquired journeyman point guard George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a three-team blockbuster, also landing Ignas Brazdeikis from the New York Knicks to send shockwaves throughout Philly nation. In the deal, the Sixers moved center Tony Bradley and two future second-round picks to the Thunder, while sending Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier, and a second-round pick to New York.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

As expected, basketball fans quickly took to Twitter to voice their reaction to the trade, whether in approval, rage, or shock.

Some Sixers Fans Loved the Move, While Others Didn’t

George-Hill4

GettyGeorge Hill during a January game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Though there had been inklings of a Hill departure from OKC, but bigger names like Kyle Lowry, Nikola Vucevic, Victor Oladipo, and Aaron Gordon being on the trade market garnered much of the headlines going into Thursday’s deadline. When the likes of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic dropped the doozy of the Sixers picking up Hill, social media lit up.

Plenty of folks welcomed the move though, citing Hill’s sharpshooting, leadership, and experience as reasons to celebrate the move.

Of course, much of the post-trade Twitter analysis still came back to Lowry.

NBA Followers Laugh, Cry in Response to Lowry Going Nowhere

Kyle-Lowry

GettyToronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry during a February game against the Boston Celtics.

For much of Thursday, it appeared that the Sixers were one of, if not the frontrunner to land the services of the six-time All-Star in Lowry. So when it was announced that it would be Hill relocating to Philadelphia and not Lowry (a native of the City of Brotherly Love), Twitter-users continued to have a field day.

Things were even worse (or better for some), when reports just hours before the Sixers acquired Hill pointed to a Lowry deal being all but done with.

Meanwhile, though the 2020-2021 season may be a lost cause for the Raptors, some fans north of the border celebrated the move, or lack thereof.

Lowry, who turned 35 on Thursday, appears to be grateful to be staying put in Toronto, for now.

READ NEXT: Dwight Howard Channels ‘1983 Vibes’ After Sixers Trade

Read More
,