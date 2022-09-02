Sixers Breakout Star Could Receive Pair of Accolades in 2023

Last season, the brightest storyline for the Philadelphia 76ers was Tyrese Maxey bursting on the scene. After playing sparingly as a rookie, the former first-round pick was thrust into a full-time starting position.

Despite the amount of pressure put on his shoulders, Maxey delivered in a big way for the Sixers. Across 75 games, he averaged 17.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 4.3 APG. He also finished in the top three in three-point percentage at 42.7% on four attempts per game.

Maxey’s breakout season reached new heights after the All-Star break. Playing alongside an offensive maestro in James Harden allowed the 21-year-old to fully embrace his scoring nature. In the 24 games following the blockbuster trade, his scoring jumped to nearly 19 points per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and 48% from beyond the arc.

Playing alongside a pair of All-Stars in Harden and Joel Embiid has done wonders for Maxey. His recent emergence has one analyst seeing a pair of accolades in his future.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley recently put together his ceiling and floor for each of the Sixers stars. In Maxey’s case, his best outcome would be landing his first All-Star nomination and being in the running for the Most Improved Player award.

Considering he’s only 21 years old and entering just his third big-league campaign, he might be nowhere near his peak. There might plenty of mouths to feed in Philly, but if Maxey proves he’s ready for a heavier workload, the Sixers won’t hold him back. If he turns his 17.5 points and 4.3 assists into something like 23 points and six dimes while sustaining (or, better yet, improving) his shooting rates, he could be a lock for both the All-Star team and Most Improved Player award.

Tyrese Maxey has Tough Competition for All-Star Spot

Based on his level of production after the Harden trade, it’s not far-fetched to assume Maxey could get some All-Star consideration next season. However, he will have to outplay a plethora of star-level players to land a spot.

Currently, the Eastern Conference is stacked with All-Star level guards. Some of the notable names include Harden, Zach LaVine, Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, and Bradley Beal. Another high-level player is also on his way after the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

At most, there can be six All-Star guards in the East. (Two starters, two reserves, two wild cards.) Good luck whittling down a field that includes Trae, Dejounte, Garland, Mitchell, Harden, Kyrie, Jrue, Beal, LaMelo, LaVine, FVV, Hali, Cade… — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) September 1, 2022

The Sixers are expected to be a top team in the East this season, but they will need to be head and shoulders above the competition to land three All-Stars. Maxey shouldn’t be counted out, but a lot will need to break in his favor.

Tyrese Maxey Among Best Scorers for his Age

During his rookie season, Tyrese Maxey showed flashes of the potential that we saw last season. Given his strong work ethic, there is no telling just how good he can become as he inches closer to his prime.

When the Sixers drafted Maxey with the 21st pick in the 2020 draft, it was viewed as one of the night’s biggest steals. Following his breakout season, it’s clear he should have been taken much higher.

Compared to his peers, Maxey is proving to be one of the top offensive talents. Last season, he was the NBA’s second-leading scorer among players his age.