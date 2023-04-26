Tyrese Maxey Clowns James Harden After Sixers Clinch Series

After the Philadelphia 76ers swept the Brooklyn Nets, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey took to Instagram to celebrate their playoff victory. Maxey posted a slideshow of multiple videos and pictures of him playing during their first-round series against the Nets. Maxey’s post had the caption, “4 games! 4 dubs! *peep the last slide*” with two laughing emojis.

The last slide was a freeze-frame image of James Harden looking befuddled after getting ejected from one of their playoff games.

This, of course, is in reference to when Harden was ejected from Game 3 between the Sixers and the Nets after hitting Royce O’Neale in the groin.

Harden responded to Maxey’s Instagram post, calling him an “a**hole,” though all indications are that it was all in good fun between the two teammates. With the Sixers in the second round for the third consecutive year, they now get to wait and see who their next opponent will be when the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks finish their first-round matchup.

James Harden Predicted to Stay With Sixers

There has been plenty of speculation as to whether Harden plans to stay with the Sixers when he presumably enters free agency this summer – he has a player option that could opt in or out of – because there have been rumors that Harden wants to re-join his former team, the Houston Rockets.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted that Harden will stay with the Sixers due to the different team situations.

“Outside of Harden’s history with the Houston Rockets, it’s hard to tell what would interest him (or the team, for that matter) in a reunion. Harden, who turns 34 in August, is clinging to whatever is left of his prime, while the rebuilding Rockets haven’t even started their ascension.

“Prediction: Harden re-signs with the 76ers.”

The Rockets just hired former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who helped them make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010 last season. Hiring Udoka, who was also once an assistant coach for the Sixers, may indicate the Rockets want to win now rather than rebuild, which could signify their interest in Harden.

Seth Curry Singles Out Tyrese Maxey

After the Sixers completed their sweep of the Nets, former Sixer Seth Curry singled out Maxey for how much he’s improved in one particular area and how he’s gotten better as a scorer.

“Obviously, shooting the ball,” Curry told Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “He’s a knockdown shooter now. So that allows him to just be more aggressive using his speed and attacking the basket, which he’s always been good at, but he found a great role just being aggressive and scoring the ball. He’s getting better and taking advantage of his opportunities.”

Curry played with Maxey from the latter’s rookie year starting in 2020 to 2022, when Curry was traded for Harden. Maxey has seen his role on the team rise in his first three years in the NBA, seeing his minute load go from 15.3 to 33.6 minutes a game. Maxey’s production scoring-wise has gone from eight points a game to 20.3 as well.