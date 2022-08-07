Tyrese Maxey Destroys Sixers Fan in Viral Video

Following a busy offseason training, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey decided to give back to the community. He recently hosted the first of three free basketball camps at the team’s training complex in Camden. The next two will take place in Lexington and Dallas.

When the action came to a close, the breakout star decided to have some fun with the campers. Despite being younger kids, Maxey did not take it easy on them. Multiple videos have surfaced of him toying with them as they attempt to guard him.

Good morning from @TyreseMaxey’s camp in Philly 😁 pic.twitter.com/z2cloCDa1W — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) August 6, 2022

The kids gave it all they could but, in the end, were no match for the former first-round pick. Once the action wrapped up, Maxey opened up about why he decided to host the camps. “Lexington, Philadelphia, and Dallas are my three homes. So it’s all about giving back to the kids. Giving back to the community,” he said.

Tyrese Maxey Looking to Build More Chemistry With James Harden

Multiple players benefited from the Sixers acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline last year, but few thrived more than Tyrese Maxey. Playing along an offensive maestro, he was able to embrace his true scoring nature in full effect.

In their little time together, the two were able to quickly co-exist. However, Maxey is excited to build more chemistry with the former MVP in his first full season in Philadelphia.

“It’s gonna be great,” said Maxey at his 1% skills camp on Saturday. “Chemistry is everything. We only played like 20-something games together so for us to be able to have a whole training camp and an entire season together, it’s gonna be nothing but good things for us and a positive outcome.”

Maxey was already in the midst of a breakout year before the trade, and his game took another jump once Harden entered the fray. Following the All-Star break last season, the 21-year-old averaged 18.7 PPG while shooting 52.3% from the field and 48% from beyond the arc.

Philly Feels Like Home to Tyrese Maxey

One thing Philadelphia is known for is being a die-hard sports town. Fans love to rally behind their players, and Tyrese Maxey has experienced this to a high degree over the past two years. Along with being embraced by a packed home arena every night, the young guard has built a strong connection with his new city.

At the conclusion of his camp, Maxey was asked what makes Philly feel like home. For him, it’s that he feels he can relate to the people of a hard-working, blue-collar town.

“I relate to everybody in the city. The fans that come to the games, they work, and spend their hard-earned money to to attend these games,” he said. “Nothing was given to me, everything was earned. So I understand where they’re coming from.”

Since being drafted, Maxey quickly established a reputation of being a gym rat. He is constantly working behind the scenes to improve his game. Doc Rivers and Sam Cassell have been around the league for a long time, and both are amazed by how diligently he trains.