Rising Sixers Star Disrespected in Viral NBA Twitter Poll

The Philadelphia 76ers have looked incredibly solid through the first two games of their series against the Toronto Raptors.

Up 2-0, the series now goes on the road to Toronto where Matisse Thybulle will be ineligible to play, but that might not be a huge deal as the Raptors are dealing with the injury of their star rookie Scottie Barnes.

A large part of the team’s recent success is Tyrese Maxey. Maxey, recently snubbed from the Most Improved Player award, is in his second NBA season and he’s taken a massive leap into near stardom.

For much of the year, he was the team’s second option, and while that has changed with the addition of James Harden, he’s still a very valuable asset.

In a poll posted on Twitter by NBA Central, a popular basketball account, a simple question was proposed that asked what player had to go between Maxey, Tyler Herro, Anthony Edwards and Jordan Poole.

Much to the surprise of Sixers fans, a large amount of fans agreed Maxey should be the one left out of the group.

Maxey Disrespected

To be fair, this is a tough question being asked because each player plays an important role for their respective teams.

Herro is one of the front runners for the Sixth Man of the Year award, and Poole is making his case to join the Splash Brothers alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Sixers fans know how valuable Maxey has been and how he’ll continue to be a important piece for their team going forward. This is why it’s surprising to see Maxey as the answer to this question with little hesitation.

“MAXEY IS GONE,” wrote one fan. “Any other answer is wrong.”

“Def not Pool or Ant man,” said another. “It’s Maxey or Herro. I’m getting rid of Maxey for now, since Herro is more proven.”

Part of the reason for Maxey being underrated could be the fact that he plays alongside big star talent, but Jordan Poole does the same thing in Golden State. Philly fans often feel disrespected, and that’s something that has continued with the Joel Embiid MVP case, so this could be even more fuel to the fire.

Give It Time

If you’re a Sixers fan, then you know how important Maxey is to the team and there’s no reason to suspect he won’t continue to get better. There’s a reason he was viewed as untouchable in any Ben Simmons trade, and that goes to show how much he is valued by the organization.

What this poll shows is there is still a large subsection of NBA fans who either don’t know what the young guard is capable of or they just don’t like him for whatever reason.

Considering his youth and large role on a championship contending team, there’s a sense that he could develop into a star in due time. Playing alongside Harden and Embiid has allowed him to thrive and develop, and the team will be hoping he takes another huge step next year. The future is bright for this blossoming star.

