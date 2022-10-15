Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Proves He’s The Ultimate Dual-Athlete in Viral Clip

The Philadelphia 76ers are t-minus 48 hours until its preseason opener against the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics. Given the caliber of competition and stakes this season, one might expect the Sixers to spend these crucial tune-up days in the gym, continuing to perfect their chemistry.

And technically, that’s true.

On Friday, Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton were spotted in the gym. They shared a ball between them. Only the ball was made of pigskin instead of orange rubber and their passes stretched across the entire multi-court practice facility. That’s right: the two youngsters got in a little football practice.

“The energy in the city is amazing right now.” – Doc Rivers Football was in the air (literally) after @sixers practice.@DeAnthonyMelton to @TyreseMaxey pic.twitter.com/xFLU0ZZ4vb — Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) October 14, 2022

During the impromptu football practice, head coach Doc Rivers also discussed the sports energy gripping the City of Brotherly Love lately. The Eagles are the only undefeated team left in football (5-0), the Phillies are a game away from defeating the Atlanta Braves and earning a shock trip to the NLCS, and the Sixers are an early favorite to at least make it to the Finals.

It’s an exciting time for sure. But while Maxey might not be getting any calls from the Eagles anytime soon, it hasn’t stopped him from showing off his dual-athlete skills. Earlier in the summer, the former Kentucky Wildcat showed off his cannon arm.

Maxey: ‘Call Rich [Paul]’

Earlier in the summer, Maxey dropped another hype tape featuring his skills on the turf.

“I just wanted to show y’all us Texas athletes are dual athletes. All of us,” Maxey said in the clip. “I hoop, but I really coulda went to the NFL. Whoever needs me at QB, y’all know my agent. Call Rich [Paul].”

Is Maxey replacing Jalen Hurts as the QB under center with the Eagles? No, at least not after the season that the Sooner is having. But there must be something in the water down south; Maxey isn’t the only southerner with some strong football chops.

Anthony Edwards, the former No. 1 overall pick and Timberwolves star, posted his own clip of him showing out on the gridiron.

Maxey is staying sharp with his awesome football skills, but don’t worry, he hasn’t abandoned the hardwood.

Maxey Put In Work This Summer

Maxey is preparing for a potentially break-out season with Philadelphia (if last season’s strong play wasn’t enough of one). The young guard provided an electric charge to the court every time he checked in.

It’s all been part of the plan, according to comments Maxey made at the end of Philadelphia’s series loss to the Miami Heat earlier this year.

“Somebody used a phrase earlier this year when we were having a conversation, and he used N-G-E, the acronym of N-G-E, which is ‘not good enough.’ And I just wasn’t good enough,” Maxey said. “And I think I’ll take that on that chin and use that as motivation the entire summer.”

Last year, Maxey was a pleasant surprise. But he enters 2022-23 with legit expectations, including a potential All-Star nod. Even more, he’s Philadelphia’s clear No. 3 on offense, having surpassed Tobias Harris in the team’s pecking order. Will he live up to the hype?

If his outrageous preseason is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes.