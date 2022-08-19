Sixers Star Shows Off Unknown Skill in Viral Video: ‘Call Rich [Paul]’

When Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey showed up at Eagles camp, he was peppered with questions on Kevin Durant. But maybe the media should have been asking him about Tyrese Maxey, the dual-sport athlete from Texas that keeps raising his stock value this summer.

The rising star guard has quite an arm, and he was none too shy to show it off. Maxey posted a video on Friday where he steps back as an NFL quarterback would and drops a perfect dime. The bomb looked like it traveled about 50 yards in the air before hitting his receiver in stride.

Maxey screams into the camera: “Wooo! Oh, my God! Right on the money, right in stride!”

Should Jalen Hurts be worried about his job security? Maxey can do it all.

“I just wanted to show y’all us Texas athletes are dual athletes. All of us,” Maxey says in the clip. “I hoop, but I really coulda went to the NFL. Whoever needs me at QB, y’all know my agent. Call Rich [Paul].”

Maxey Subject of Durant Trade Rumors

The Durant-to-Philadelphia trade rumors picked up steam earlier this week when a report surfaced eliminating the Boston Celtics from the sweepstakes. The Brooklyn Nets don’t appear too interested in Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of that package. As a result, the Sixers’ odds at acquiring Durant sky-rocketed. Especially since Durant reportedly would welcome a trade to Philly.

coach Rese reporting for duty! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4K1UdNQ6Bz — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 6, 2022

But no one knows if Brooklyn and Philadelphia have talked. And, if they did, those trade discussions would almost certainly include Maxey (and friends).

“It is unknown if Brooklyn and Philadelphia have made any recent progress on a trade,” wrote SNY’s Ian Begley. “The Sixers would almost certainly have to include Tyrese Maxey in a trade for Durant. Given the dynamics at play, you’d think that Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and other players/draft picks would be included.”

Wow look it's Brooklyn's finest pic.twitter.com/jnUNGi5jQJ — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) August 10, 2022

Attacking the Summer Like a True Champion

There has been no rest for Maxey this summer, literally no vacation days. The Sixers youngster has been hard at work, whether it’s dropping 34 points in the Rumph Classic or working in the lab with LeBron James. He’s been perfecting his game in a way Ben Simmons never cared to do. Especially that jumper, which looks fine-tuned and deadly.

“Somebody used a phrase earlier this year when we were having a conversation, and he used N-G-E, the acronym of N-G-E, which is ‘not good enough.’ And I just wasn’t good enough,” Maxey told reporters after Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. “And I think I’ll take that on that chin and use that as motivation the entire summer.”