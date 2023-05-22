Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Voices Frustration During Eastern Conference Finals

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey decided to speak his mind during the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. As the Heat were in the middle of blowing out the Celtics to take a 3-0 lead

“I can watch the WCF soooo peacefully. But as soon (as) the ECF Game start I want to throw something at my TV!” Maxey said, via his personal Twitter. Maxey also included a GIF of a cartoon character throwing a tantrum with the caption, “Sore Loser,” to further illustrate his point.

I can watch the WCF soooo peacefully. But as soon at the ECF Game start I want to throw something at my TV! 🥺🤣 pic.twitter.com/KTUaaYvuYx — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) May 22, 2023

Maxey is responding this way because the Heat now have a commanding 3-0 lead over the Celtics with the chance of putting them away on May 23. This is not a good look for the Sixers since they had two chances to end the Celtics’ season during the Eastern Conference Semifinals and came up short both times.

Since the Sixers’ elimination, they have since fired head coach Doc Rivers and have to deal with the uncertainty surrounding James Harden’s upcoming free agency, which may have all been avoided had they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyrese Maxey Praises Jamal Murray For Scoring Surge

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray went on a scoring surge in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, putting up 30 points in the first half.

Jamal Murray explodes for 30 points in the 1st half, finishing with 37 for the 2nd straight game! The @nuggets now hold a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/eLmpj3keXq — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2023

While watching his performance, Maxey called out his fellow University of Kentucky alum for his play in Game 3.

“Jamal Murray tripping dawg!” Murray exclaimed on his personal Twitter.

Jamal Murray tripping dawg! 🤣 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) May 21, 2023

Murray would finish with 37 points, but that was enough for the Nuggets to also take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals with the chance to make their first-ever NBA Finals on May 22.

Maxey and Murray are both praised the most for their abilities to score when they take the floor on top of being alumni from the University of Kentucky, although the two never played as teammates, as both played only their freshman year – Murray played the 2015-16 season while Maxey played the 2019-20 season – before declaring for their respective drafts the following season.

Kyrie Irving Mentioned as Joel Embiid’s Next No. 2

With all the speculation surrounding Harden’s free agency, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins mentioned Kyrie Irving as a possible replacement for Harden as Joel Embiid’s second-in-command.

“If I’m Joel Embiid, I’m watching to see what happens because I would actually love to see Kyrie Irving in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid,” Perkins said on the May 19 episode of ESPN’s First Take.

Brian Windhorst then told Perkins that the Sixers won’t have the cap space to pay a star like Irving the money he would want, to which Perkins said that Daryl Morey could make that happen.

“They could figure out a way to make it work. They have some pieces. We talk about Daryl Morey being the ultimate, brilliant mind of a GM. He could move some pieces that figure out a way to get Kyrie Irving in there if he actually wanted. Joel Embiid says, ‘I want Kyrie Irving,’ then they would need to figure out how to get him in that damn facility.”

.@KendrickPerkins believes Joel Embiid should want James Harden to walk 😳 "I think he deserves better than James Harden." pic.twitter.com/eakNjx5VfD — First Take (@FirstTake) May 19, 2023

On top of moving some pieces around, the Sixers would also have to think about how Irving and Maxey would fit together, seeing how they are primarily score-first guards as opposed to Harden, who is also one of the league’s top playmakers.