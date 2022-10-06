Sixers Starters Having ‘Hard Conversations’ Amid Championship Hype

The Philadelphia 76ers debuted their new starting five on Wednesday night, forged in fire and loaded for bear on what everyone hopes can turn into a championship run. No one would dare pretend to predict how close this squad is to achieving their stated goal, but certain things are undeniable.

Communication has been the buzzword for a starting unit looking to build chemistry. Tyrese Maxey believes their ability to connect off the court has enabled them to have those “hard conversations” on the court. These Sixers legitimately like each other.

“One thing I will say that is really good for is is we communicate well off the court. We have a good group of guys that really like each other, and that really like being around each other, so that’s really going to transfer onto the court,” Maxey told reporters. “So it’s really been big for PJ [Tucker] and James [Harden] and the Big Fella [Joel Embiid], with communication-wise, like we’re able to have those hard conversations now and able to get on each other during the game because of the relationship we built off the court. It’s going to take some time to build the team we’re going to be but I think that it will expedite the process because of the communication and relationship that we built.”

Starters Make Sixers Debut, Figuring Out Rotations

The starters got a good amount of run in the first quarter, highlighted by almost 11 minutes of action for Joel Embiid. He had six points and four boards in the frame. The group combined to play roughly 86 minutes in the second preseason game, with assistant coach Dave Joerger trying out different lineup combinations.

Final numbers for #Sixers starters tonight:

– Joel Embiid: 12 pts, 6 boards, 3 assists in 18 min

– James Harden: 9 pts, 5 assists in 19 min

– Tyrese Maxey: 21 pts, 2 assists in 15 min

– Tobias Harris: 9 pts, 3 boards, 2 assists in 17 min

– PJ Tucker: 4 boards in 17 min — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 6, 2022

The Sixers had Embiid out there for a 2-minute stretch with an all-bench lineup. They also used Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed in tandem late in the fourth quarter. This is the time of year for experimentation.

“The minute you think you have it figured out something happens and tricks you for two weeks and then it’s different,” Joerger said. “We don’t hope for injuries, we don’t want any of that, but those things do happen. I think it’s going to continue to be a work in progress.”

Joerger mentioned figuring out the second unit and whether to run James Harden out there sometimes alongside “rim runners” like Reed or Harrell. The backup center competition is ongoing. He also talked about throwing De’Anthony Melton and Tyrese Maxey out there together to push the pace. Tobias Harris is another guy who could be featured as the first scoring option on the second unit. Too early to decide.

“I wouldn’t say we’re a long ways away but we are a work in progress on that,” Joerger said.

Maxey Confident, Finally Knows His Role

Maxey once again stole the show and put on a shooting clinic for the home crowd. He scored 21 points in 15 minutes while shooting 9-of-11 from the field (3-of-3 from deep).

Tyrese Maxey put in another stellar #NBAPreseason performance tonight: 21 PTS

82% FGM

3-3 3PT Tough. pic.twitter.com/Qu3sfs3r1T — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2022

He’s going to be a big problem for anyone not wearing a Sixers uniform. After the game, the third-year guard talked about finally knowing his role.

“This training camp was huge for me because this is my first year coming into camp knowing exactly what my role was on the team,” Maxey said. “My first year I was a rookie, I didn’t know what to expect. My second year we had a lot going on [Ben Simmons’ drama] and I got thrown into a starting role, and I always said that I’ll be ready for whatever Coach Doc throws at me.

“But, third year, I know exactly what my role is … I know exactly how to help my team win, and I just feel confident because of the work that I put in so I’m confident in myself and then I’m confident in my teammates and they’re confident in me.”