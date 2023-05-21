Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Calls Out Jamal Murray During Nuggets Crucial Win

Jamal Murray’s performance played a huge role in helping the Denver Nuggets take a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. His 30-point first half played a hand in the Nuggets handing the Lakers their first road loss of the 2023 postseason.

Jamal Murray explodes for 30 points in the 1st half, finishing with 37 for the 2nd straight game! The @nuggets now hold a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/eLmpj3keXq — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2023

Among those who noticed Murray’s first-half explosion was Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, who expressed how amazed he was at Murray’s play during his 30-point surge.

“Jamal Murray tripping dawg!” Murray exclaimed on his personal Twitter.

Jamal Murray tripping dawg! 🤣 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) May 21, 2023

Murray finished with 37 points overall, and the Nuggets enter Game 4 with the hopes of eliminating the Lakers to make their very first appearance in the NBA Finals as a franchise.

Both Murray and Maxey played for the Kentucky Wildcats during their college days, though neither were ever teammates as Murray played his freshman year during the 2015-16 season while Maxey played his freshman year during the 2019-20 season.

James Harden Expected to Re-Join Rockets

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Harden is expected to rejoin his previous team, the Houston Rockets, when NBA Free Agency commences this upcoming summer.

“The belief among NBA executives is that James Harden will rejoin the Houston Rockets this summer.

“Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta “loves” the 76ers point guard. The franchise expects to reunite with him,” Pompey wrote.

Pompey wrote why Harden plans to go back to the Rockets instead of staying with the Sixers.

“Sources have said his interest in returning to Houston is mutual and not a ploy to get a lucrative deal out of the Sixers,” Pompey said. “His mother still lives in the city. He has several business ventures there. And, as one source said, ‘he’s treated like a god in Houston.’”

With Harden potentially on the move, that leaves room for Maxey to grow more as a player with more opportunities as the lead guard for the Sixers, though replacing Harden might be tough overall for the Sixers.

Joel Embiid Linked to Knicks Following James Harden Report

Following Pompey’s report of what Harden’s plans will be this summer, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported that the New York Knicks are keeping their eye on Joel Embiid, and their interest in the current MVP has only strengthened after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs again.

“Been told since midseason that Joel Embiid is the guy to watch for the Knicks, and Philly’s playoff flameout only intensified that belief,” Bondy wrote.

Been told since midseason that Joel Embiid is the guy to watch for the Knicks, and Philly's playoff flame out only intensified that belief. https://t.co/DNjttfh6Vp — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) May 19, 2023

Bondy then admitted that he had no idea how a trade could be worked out between the two sides, and that a lot of what could go into the deal is out of the Knicks’ control.

“That I have no idea. It would be very complicated and require many things to happen that are not in Knicks control,” Bondy wrote.

Should Harden leave and Embiid follow suit, Maxey would be the new face of the Sixers’ next era of basketball. The Sixers may take a step back, but they could potentially go two steps forward should Maxey continue his development if all of that comes to fruition.