Tyrese Maxey Sounds off on Five Time All-Star

One of the best Philadelphia 76ers storylines last season was the rise of Tyrese Maxey. The former Kentucky Wildcat blossomed for 4.3 assists, 17.5 points, and a 42.7% three-point rate in his sophomore campaign.

Through the Ben Simmons drama, James Harden’s up-and-down performances, and yet another second-round playoff bounce, Maxey buoyed Sixers fans’ hopes. His work ethic and smooth play made him a quick favorite in the City of Brotherly Love.

He also served as an easy contrast with disgraced former Sixer Ben Simmons.

And so far this summer, Maxey has been enjoying himself and his rising celebrity. He even stopped into Citizens Bank Park to catch a Phillies game on Tuesday, August 23. And the Phillies’ broadcast booth caught up with Maxey in the stands while he enjoyed the game.

And when prompted by Phillies legend John Kruk, Maxey couldn’t help but call out one of his teammates.

Maxey: Embiid is ‘Very’ Ugly

Kruk wasted no time asking about Joel Embiid, the guard’s big-time running mate in Philadelphia. Maxey and Kruk went back and forth exchanging barbs at the big man.

Maxey: Him (Embiid) walking up on me, I’m like, ‘Man, I forgot how tall you were.’ Kruk: Still ugly, though, isn’t he? Maxey: Very. Kruk: There’s a reason he has to wear the mask. I’m just saying. Maxey: Exactly. It’s not for a broken face.

Embiid, whose nickname is literally “Troel,” shouldn’t take any offense to the ribbing. After all, if anyone enjoys a good joke, it’s the former Jayhawk. Back in early February, amidst the ongoing Ben Simmons holdout, Embiid tweeted a thinly-veiled photo of toilet paper.

Days later, the Sixers traded Ben Simmons to the Nets, marking the official conclusion to Simmons’ tenure in Philadelphia.

But the discussion between Kruk and Maxey wasn’t limited to Embiid. Kruk also took a swipe at Maxey’s youth on the broadcast.

Kruk: What are you, 23? Maxey: I’m 21. Kruk: 21? I believe the drawers I’m wearing are older than that. So you can drink now? Maxey: Yeah, but I try to stay away from alcohol. Kruk: That’s all right. I’ll have them for you. But I ain’t got to play, I just watch.

Maxey Putting in Work This Offseason

Instead of hitting the brews, Maxey has spent the summer putting in work in the gym.

Most recently, he participated in the Danny Rumph Classic at LaSalle University. The eight-team pro-am honors Danny Rumph, a Philadelphia high school basketball star who died of a heart condition in 2005. The competition’s goal is simple: “putting on a uniquely Philly summer basketball experience.”

In recent years, the Philadelphia-based Rumph Classic has brought in a variety of NBA stars, including locals like Marcus and Markieff Morris, former Sixers Marreese Speights, and even more established players like James Harden.

And Maxey showed out in the Classic, exploding for a game-high 34 points and ten boards.

After the game, Maxey took to Instagram to show his love for a city that is quickly adopting him as one of their favorite athletes.

All this time spent sharpening his game should pay dividends for Maxey this season. Already one of the league’s brightest young stars, Maxey will be expected to carry an even larger load this season. But he’s shown enough promise to form one of the league’s most potent backcourts with running mate James Harden.