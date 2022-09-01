Tyrese Maxey Sounds Off After Summer of Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the business of winning championships. Plain and simple. And earlier this summer, a former champion and future Hall of Famer looked to be available via trade. And what did the Sixers do? They looked at the potential opportunity to bring the player to Philadelphia.

Here’s the kicker: it would have cost the Sixers quite a bit.

Of course, the trade target was Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and the Sixers’ trade cost would have been Tyrese Maxey-plus. Ultimately, the Sixers didn’t have to make the tough decision after Kevin Durant and the Nets announced they were sticking together.

But everyone knew Maxey would have to be involved in such a trade. And the news and speculation alone are enough to aggravate any player.

Any player, that is, except Tyrese Maxey.

During a Phillies-Reds game on August 23, Maxey sat down with Phillies legend and broadcaster John Kruk. In addition to the two forming an electric pair, the topic of a Durant-Sixers blockbuster came up.

And the Sixer handled it all in stride.

Kruk: It’s fascinating how quickly this young man has become a fan favorite. I mean it was rapid. And rightly so. Ruben Amaro: I mean how about all the people when his name is popping up on trade stuff they’re going nuts. there’s no way, they can trade anybody except Maxey. Maxey: I love, I appreciate it, I appreciate it, man. It’s all love for the city, man. I just go out there and try to be the best I can for the city every single night.

Maxey: ‘What Do You Do on Vacation?’

This summer has been a busy one for the young Sixer. He’s appeared all over the city, supporting the Philadelphia Union, hitting the US Open, and showing out in a Philadelphia-based pro-am.

But Maxey found a little time for a vacation.

Which, according to head coach Doc Rivers, was a first for the former Kentucky Wildcat.

[Maxey] works with Sam Cassell and my son Spencer as they’re skill development coaches,” Rivers explained on The VC Show with Vince Carter this summer, “and he called Spencer two weeks ago because . . . he went on the vacation. . . . [T]his is the first vacation he’s ever been on in his life is what he told us and I was like, ‘Wait, what?‘ he said ‘No, I’ve never been on vacation’ and he asked Spencer, ‘What do you do on vacation?’ True question like ‘What do you do on vacation?’ And Spence was like, ‘You relax.’ And he’s like, ‘For how long? For how many days? I mean, we’re going through a week. I can’t relax for a week.’”

With a motor like that, there’s little chance he’ll wear out his welcome in Philadelphia any time soon.

Rivers: ‘Most Impressive Young Player I’ve Ever Had’

On the same podcast, Rivers gushed over Maxey’s daily effort on and off the court.

“He’s the most impressive young player I’ve ever had in 21 years of coaching,” Rivers explained. “So that’s how impressive he is. His work ethic, Vince, is beyond belief.”

Rivers has certainly had his fair share of young talent over his two-decade-plus career. It remains to be seen whether Rivers can navigate Maxey & Co. to a deep postseason run, however. And after the addition of James Harden and PJ Tucker, the once youthful Sixers might have a shorter championship window than previously expected.