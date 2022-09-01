Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message to Lakers Star

The summer of Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey continues. After catching a Phillies game with John Kruk, visiting the Union at home, and spending some time at a local pro-am tournament, the Philadelphia sports world waits to see where the guard will go next.

Turns out, we might already know.

Earlier this week, Maxey was spotted at the US Open, looking to watch tennis legend Serena Williams in action before she retires. And watching the greatest of all time made him curious about some other stars and the secret behind their longevity.

“What is in the water Bron, Serena, and TB12 drinking!? At this point I’m just curious! 🤣,” Maxey tweeted on Wednesday.

It’s only natural for a young, rising star to look to their predecessors for advice on beating back Father Time. But as long as Maxey continues being himself, he’ll remain a fan favorite in Philadelphia for quite some time.

Maxey: “Just Here to Support”

Before catching Williams’ first match on Tuesday, Maxey was asked about what the opportunity to take in the tennis legend meant to him. And Maxey heaped nothing but praise and admiration on Williams’ career.

“[I’m] ust here to support, man, that’s really it. Just here to support and enjoy this moment,” Maxey explained. “It’s been great. [William is the] greatest of all time. To be able to be here and see her in person is an amazing feeling.”

Maxey followed up the interview by posting another homage to Williams on his Instagram Story. The video followed Williams’ entrance into the arena, with a goat emoji posted in the corner.

So far, Maxey has no reason to be disappointed in the tennis legend. Williams has handled business in both matches so far, including an upset over No. 2 ranked Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Williams will face off against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic as she looks to advance to the Round of 16.

Where’s Maxey Headed Next?

Maxey has certainly earned no shortage of praise this summer from the Philadelphia loyal. And why shouldn’t he?

In addition to paying respect at the US Open, he’s been all over Philadelphia showing out for the hometown squads. That includes visiting the Philadelphia Union, the local soccer club, which was a first for the former Kentucky star.

“What’s up, y’all? It’s Tyrese Maxey,” Maxey said in a social media post at the Union game on August 27. “First Philadelphia Union game first soccer game ever. The atmosphere is amazing. I got the fans behind me. I can’t wait to hit the drum and see them get a dub.”

Maxey connects with the fans in a way that few young Philadelphia sports stars truly have over the last half-decade. Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, Carson Wentz, Mickey Moniak, and Jalen Reagor all struggled to fit into the Philadelphia sports scene.

I mean, even Phillies homegrown talent Alec Bohm had beef with the fans at one point.

Maxey’s summer tour, however, might be winding to a close soon. When asked about what’s coming next for Maxey, he couldn’t help but be honest.

“Home! Dallas, Texas,” Maxey said.