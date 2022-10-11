Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Projected to Take Home Major Award

The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the most electric Big Threes in professional basketball. Between James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers have an electric mix of scoring and playmaking.

And entering this season, the pecking order was thought to be clear. At the top is Embiid, a two-time MVP runner-up and reigning scoring champ. Next is Harden, a former MVP who might be facing his last chance at winning a title. And third is Maxey, the young upstart who had an incredible sophomore season last year, usurping Tobias Harris as the team’s third option.

But questions about Maxey’s game persisted. Was that sophomore season an anomaly? Would his defense improve? Could he really shoot nearly 43% from three again? So far during the Sixers’ preseason, Maxey has put fears of a junior slump to rest. So far, he’s averaging 20 points per game on, yes you’re reading this correctly, 66.7% from three.

While he might (understandably) slow that pace down over the course of a regular season, Maxey’s dominance in the preseason is nonetheless turning heads. According to NBA reporter Mo Dakhil, Maxey’s play could put him in the running for some serious hardware.

“Maxey is my pick to win Most Improved Player. He might end up being the Sixers’ 2nd best player,” Dakhil tweeted

If Maxey won Most Improved Player, he would join a list of recent winners that includes Ja Morant (2021-22), Brandon Ingram (2019-20), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2016-17).

But perhaps more intriguing is the idea that Maxey could finish as Philadelphia’s second offensive option behind Embiid.

How Can Maxey Become the 76ers’ No. 2?

Maxey faces an uphill battle to become Philadelphia’s second-best player. But there’s no denying that the youngster is on an upward trajectory while Harden, his competition, is entering the downswing of his own career.

There’s a very small chance Maxey succeeds Harden in the Sixers’ pecking order. For all of Maxey’s strengths, being a lead playmaker isn’t at the top. But that’s where Harden excels — the guard finished with 10.3 assists per game last season. Maxey finished with 4.3.

But that’s not exactly what Dakhil said. Dakhil argued Maxey could become Philadelphia’s second-best player, not a second option. As long as Harden is on the court, he’ll likely command the attention of defenses before Maxey.

But could Maxey nonetheless become Philadelphia’s second-best player? It’s entirely likely, especially if Harden doesn’t raise his level of play from last year. Coming back healthy from a hamstring injury should help, but Father Time is undefeated against star and average Joes alike.

Most Improved isn’t the only honor Maxey’s been linked to ahead of the new season.

Maxey in Line for First All-Star Nod

Over the summer, Michael Kaskey-Blomain of NBC Sports created a list of potential first-time All-Stars next season. Maxey’s name was included in the final five.

“Maxey has an unrelenting work ethic, and if he continues to develop, there will likely be several All-Star selections in his future,” Kaskey-Blomain wrote.

If Maxey makes the All-Star Game, he would likely be one of at least three Sixers to earn the honor, including Embiid and Harden. If the Sixers manage to send four All-Stars to the midseason festivities, it would be an historic feat not matched since the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors went on to win the Finals later that season. Another good sign.