Tyrese Maxey Takes Homes Early Season NBA Community Award

The giving season is here and the Philadelphia 76ers are well aware. Several members of the team have made a positive impact on the community in recent weeks including P.J. Tucker hosting a shoe drive as well as a holiday event at a North Philly Boys and Girls Club. Montrezl Harrell also hosted a clothing drive of his own in which he provided at-risk youth with their choice in clothing from Dicks Sporting Goods. However, it was Tyrese Maxey who received the greatest recognition for his recent contributions as he was honored with the November NBA Community Assist Award for the impact he has made.

congrats to our guy, @TyreseMaxey! Tyrese received the November @nbacares Community Assist Award in recognition of his dedication to strengthening families and communities and supporting youth development. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/zaHpXP8SFr — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 23, 2022

Maxey’s Community Effort

While he is set to miss his 16th straight game tonight in the Sixers matchup with the Clippers, he has more than made his impact felt off the court. The 22-year-old partnered with his own Tyrese Maxey Foundation to donate 300 turkeys to families in West Philadelphia before Thanksgiving. As he put it when speaking to the media at the turkey drive, “I always wanted to when I was younger. When I got to this level, I prayed that I could make it here to give back. Now that I’m able to give back it’s a great feeling,” via the Sixers Twitter.

Tyrese Maxey yesterday at his Turkey Drive in West Philadelphia: 🎥 courtesy of the #Sixers https://t.co/tEKGYAOnjR pic.twitter.com/2GWjEqkdWF — Dave Uram (@MrUram) November 21, 2022

He also took part in a surprise pep rally for students at Forest Hill Elementary School in Camden, New Jersey. All 300 students received a new backpack and school surprise and the teachers also were given a Sixers “swag bag.”

Due to winning the award, the NBA is donating $10,000 to the Tyrese Maxey Foundation which is set to take place in a ceremony before the Friday Night matchup with the Clippers. The injury has not stopped Maxey from keeping his spirits up and he has remained around the team throughout. He is constantly involved in tossing t-shirts in between quarters and making his presence known among the team.

If this is not team chemistry I don’t know what is Sixers vibes are high 📈💦pic.twitter.com/797SRS1OwB — Pick Swap Podcast (@PickSwapPod) December 22, 2022

Maxey’s Return Looming?

There still is not a set target date for Maxey’s return to the court. When speaking to the media before the previous victory over the Pistons, Doc Rivers said that the young guard has improved but there still is no timetable.

This comes just a week after Rivers gave a pessimistic update on the young guard’s status. As he put it at the Sixers training facility on December 15th. As the head coach put it then, “He’s nowhere near where we thought.. whatever he has to do he’s nowhere near it. I would say he’s out at least a couple more weeks. I’m making that up but I can’t imagine him playing anytime in the next couple weeks,” per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated.

Will Tyrese Maxey, out 5 weeks with a broken foot, return on Christmas vs Knicks? Wednesday Shams said 76ers "haven't ruled out Christmas quite yet…he'll have workouts this week" Thursday 76ers list Maxey Out for the game before Xmas, Friday vs Clipperspic.twitter.com/uuORWVnwj0 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 23, 2022

There also has been growing speculation about Maxey’s role when he does return. The Sixers have hit their stride of late and won six straight games during the homestand. On his most recent episode of the Lowe Post podcast by Zach Lowe of ESPN he shut down the idea of bringing the Kentucky product off the bench. As he put it, “My assumption has been Maxey as Sixth Man is too dramatic of a change to realistically be made. He’s become too good, too prolific, that he, his agents, his people, would not stand for it and the team probably doesn’t want to do it. I do think it should be an idea that should be explored.”

While there is no doubt about the talent level of Maxey, the thought process behind this would be keeping the starting unit, which is playing extremely well, together. De’Anthony Melton has flourished in his expanded opportunity and his eye-popping defensive ability and three-point shooting have proven to be an ideal complement alongside James Harden. Starting him off the bench would also allow Maxey to ease back into play after his month-long absence and gave some set opportunities where the offense is centered around him rather than fitting in next to Harden and Joel Embiid.

Regardless of the role, the Sixers will be thrilled to have him on the court whenever it is possible. The impact he has made in the community is noteworthy, but the team will surely be looking forward to seeing Maxey’s smile with the ball in his hands whenever this does occur.