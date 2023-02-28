Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Provides Encouraging Injury Update

Tyrese Maxey had a scary moment when the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Miami Heat on February 27. Maxey landed on Victor Oladipo’s foot after chucking a three-point heave toward the end of the third quarter, which caused Maxey to roll his ankle.

Tyrese Maxey was white hot in that third before Victor Oladipo crept into his landing zone. Maxey would hold his left foot (the one he fractured earlier this season) but remains in the game. Hopefully he’s OK. Yeesh pic.twitter.com/q1XqxqFstk — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) February 28, 2023

Maxey remained in the game and played until the 3:21 mark of the fourth quarter, but the injury remained a concern. After the game, Maxey gave reporters an encouraging update on his health.

“I’m all right,” Maxey said, per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated. “It was kind of funny, I rolled it in the first half, and I did it on that play too. I think I tried to jump shot, and I landed on his foot, but it’s good. It’s all right.”

The Sixers will take on the Heat again on March 1. In their latest injury report reported by Ky Carlin of SixersWire, Maxey did not show up, indicating that, much like he was saying, the injury is not a big deal.

Dewayne Dedmon is listed as out for tomorrow’s matchup with the Heat in Miami. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are not listed on the injury report. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) February 28, 2023

Doc Rivers’ Thoughts on Maxey’s Injury

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters his thoughts on Maxey’s ankle, making it clear that he believes that the third-year player is fine though it would depend on how he feels the next day.

“He’s fine,” Rivers said, per Grasso. “You know, those young guys. It looked like his ankle went over pretty good too. He told me afterward he felt fine. We’ll see tomorrow because that’s when we usually find out.”

Rivers also gave his thoughts on the play in question between Maxey and Oladipo.

“I thought Tyrese absolutely got fouled at the end of the quarter,” Rivers said. “I thought it was flagrant because he landed on his ankle. And that’s three shots, you know? They’re not perfect, just like we were not.”

Had a foul been called, that could have made a big difference in which team won the game. Since the Heat won by two points, those three shots could have propelled the Sixers to victory.

Insider Urges Sixers to Keep Maxey As Sixth Man

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer explained why Maxey should remain as the team’s sixth man, primarily because of the advantages of him having the ball with the second unit and the disadvantage of starting him next to Harden.

“The sixth-man role shouldn’t be something long-term. It’s just more impactful for the team this season,” Pompey said. “It allows him to be the offensive leader of the second unit instead of taking a back seat to Harden-Joel Embiid two-man game. In the starting lineup, most of his importunities came on the receiving end of up-the-court passes in transition.

“But off the bench, he gets to handle the ball more and be more impactful. And if we’re being honest here, the starting backcourt of Maxey and Harden has been a defensive liability.”

Pompey also explained why De’Anthony Melton should remain a starter.

“Melton remains the best option for the Sixers, who want to start games with a perimeter defensive presence on the floor.

“Even though he’s shown some cracks, the fifth-year veteran is tied for third in the league in steals at 1.7 per game. Melton is also sixth in the league in deflections at 169.”