Tyrese Maxey Set to Return to Court vs Zion Williamson and Pelicans, Expectations and Impact on Sixers

It has been 41 days since Tyrese Maxey last suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers. The standout guard suffered a fracture in his foot which forced him to the sideline for this extended period. The Kentucky product has missed more time than initially expected, as the Sixers were targeting a return before Christmas with the initial expectation being he would miss a month. Regardless, the team will be thrilled to have his change-of-pace ability, high-level shooting, and infectious energy back on the court. Philadelphia has hit their stride of late, winning eight of their last nine, and adding Maxey has the potential to make them even more dangerous.

Tyrese Maxey, after a great first half, is out for the rest of the game with a left foot injury Tyrese will be getting an MRI 😬pic.twitter.com/1B7DYLY94O — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 19, 2022

Expectations for Maxey

Considering the amount of time he missed, it should be expected that Maxey is eased back into his return to play. Doc Rivers has not ruled out bringing the Kentucky product off the bench to start, which some believe he should consider long-term due to how well the starting unit has looked with De’Anthony Melton in it.

De’Anthony Melton tonight: 37 minutes

19 points

6 assists

5 rebounds

5 steals

1 block

7-16 FGA

5-9 3PA Was crucial to the Sixers tonight

pic.twitter.com/2SDpDiZaFy — Pick Swap Podcast (@PickSwapPod) November 20, 2022

However, the team will not reach its peak without finding a way to integrate Maxey successfully. The third-year guard looks to have taken another step forward in his development this season. Through the opening 15 games of the season, he averaged 22.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds which are all career highs for him. Maxey also continues to flash his perimeter shooting by connecting on 42.2% of his three-point attempts while launching an increased volume at 6.8 three-pointers per game.

There has not been a targeted minutes expectation for Maxey publically released, but it is fair to assume he will not reach the 36.4 minutes per game he averaged before the injury. Mixing him in some minutes with the second unit where he could have some time to run the offense and serve as the focal point could be a way to ensure he gets comfortable.

Impact on Sixers

There is some weight to the comments about the impact Melton has made with the starting unit. His defensive impact is helpful next to James Harden who can have some lapses on this end of the court. Maxey also is not known to be the greatest of defenders. While he has improved on this end of the floor since coming into the NBA, his 6’2″ frame puts him at a disadvantage in many matchups and Maxey still gets lost against some of the more advanced offensive sets.

Despite the tactical issues in becoming the defensive-minded team the Sixers seek to be, there are abilities that Maxey brings to the floor that is necessary for the team. His burst of speed stands out on a Philadelphia roster that lacks this. Macey’s ability to beat opponents down the court could go a long way toward improving the Sixers’ 27th-ranked pace and 17th-ranked fastbreak points per game so far this season. Rivers also has not ruled out mixing in some three-guard lineups moving forward with Melton sharing the court with Maxey and Harden.

Tyrese Maxey with 28 points on 12/16 shots tonight. I love what he did playing off James Harden. Maxey was constantly attacking a rotating defense and we saw Harden screen for him. A lot of focus has rightfully been on how Harden fits with Joel Embiid but Maxey will also benefit. pic.twitter.com/yWtLTWa6nP — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 26, 2022

While the recent eight-game winning streak was a positive sign, it occurred against teams the Sixers are comfortably better than. They will need Maxey’s top-end talent when facing the NBA’s top teams, such as tonight when they are tested by the Western Conference-leading New Orleans Pelicans. It is not set in stone that Maxey will make his return for the matchup, as the Sixers do their best to keep these things under wraps. However, he has officially been upgraded to probable on the injury report after holding an ‘out’ designation for the past 18 games- which is a great sign.

There will need to be some changes in the offense as Maxey is reintegrated and the high usage of Harden and Joel Embiid is scaled back. This is a balance that will be something to watch throughout the rest of the season, and the team needs time together to figure out the right mix. Maxey’s presence will also help to bring down Harden’s minutes as he currently leads the NBA with 38.2 minutes per game. The details will need to be figured out, but the Sixers will surely benefit from having his infectious smile and energy back on the court.