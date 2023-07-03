Insider Reveals Roadblock in Potential Damian Lillard-Sixers Trade

Following James Harden’s trade request, the Philadelphia 76ers have some roster decisions to make. At the exact same time, Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. Could these two subplots be linked to one another? ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said they could be but explained why they’re not on Sportscenter on July 3.

Windhorst said that the Sixers could very well have Lillard, but their refusal to trade Tyrese Maxey away is what’s stopping them from making the deal.

“Of the available pieces that you see on the board that could be offered for Dame Lillard, I think (Tyrese) Maxey is the prime piece. And again, if Philadelphia was making that offer, Dame Lillard might be in Philly right now. But they are not. They are pulling back from that,” Windhorst said.

Play

Lillard is 32 years old, while Maxey is 22. While Lillard has the more impressive pedigree thanks to the 11 years he’s played in the NBA, the Sixers clearly believe Maxey’s potential is high enough to pass on Lillard.

Analyst Outlines Deal With James Harden, Damian Lillard

On July 2, Bleacher Reports’ Eric Pincus floated a trade involving Harden and Lillard that would resolve their issues with their respective teams.

Pincus wrote that the Sixers would have enough salary to match a possible trade for Lillard.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with Harden wanting a trade. Of the few players in the NBA who can match his star power, Lillard’s among them. With Harden and one additional player (Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr., etc.), the 76ers can get enough outgoing salary to match Lillard,” Pincus wrote

Pincus then added that the Los Angeles Clippers could get involved since the Trail Blazers likely wouldn’t want him.

“Would the Blazers want Harden? More importantly, given his expiring contract and propensity to demand trades, does Harden want Portland? Assuming not, Harden could go to Los Angeles (believed to be his top choice), but the Clippers would need to come up with the primary compensation to Portland.

Pincus then outlined what the Clippers could offer if they were to get involved.

“L.A. has first-rounders in 2028 and 2030, and players like Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Ivica Zubac, and Marcus Morris Sr. The team has prospects like Kobe Brown (No. 30), Amir Coffey, Brandon Boston Jr., and Jason Preston.”

Sixers Add Depth Piece to Their Backcourt

Regardless of what the Sixers do with Harden or Maxey, they clearly want some depth for their backcourt and added some on July 1. NBA Insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that the Sixers have signed Patrick Beverley to a one-year-deal.

“Free agent guard Pat Beverley has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year, $3.2 million deal,” Haynes wrote.

Free agent guard Pat Beverley has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year, $3.2 million deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

The Sixers lost some of their backcourt depth when Shake Milton signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even if he’s 34 years old, Beverley is still known as one of the NBA’s bigger pests. He also has experience playing with Harden and Tobias Harris, though it is yet to be determined if he will share the court with them when the 2023-24 season begins.