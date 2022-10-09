Tyrese Maxey Reveals Secret Reason For Success Heading Into Season

Expectations continue to rise surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers as the season rapidly approaches. One of the major driving forces of this has been Tyrese Maxey. The 21-year-old has exceeded all expectations and rapidly climbed the Sixers’ offensive pecking order. As he prepares to head into his third season in the NBA, Maxey opened up to reporters about his optimism. He reflected on how nice the normalcy of this offseason has been and why it is paving the way for him and the team to accomplish their goals. As he put it per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated:

“This training camp was huge for me because this is my first year coming into camp knowing exactly what my role is on the team. My first year, I was a rookie, and I didn’t know what to expect. My second year, we had a lot going on, and I got thrown into a starting role. I always said I’ll be ready for whatever coach Doc throws at me, but this third year I know exactly what my role is. I know exactly how to help my team win,” per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated.

Maxey’s 2022-23 Expectations:

It feels impossible to set expectations too high for Maxey. The Kentucky product is coming off one of the most impressive margins for improvement in NBA history. As a rookie, he saw limited time on the court and played just 15.3 minutes per game of which he produced 8.0 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 rebounds. He also shot just 30.1% on three-point attempts.

Largely due to the absence of Ben Simmons, Maxey saw a much greater on-court opportunity last season. In the 35.3 minutes per game he played, Maxey averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. He also increased his three-point percentage to 42.7% which was the third-best rate in the NBA. His strong play made it clear that he is set to be a force in the NBA far beyond what many expected.

While it will be difficult to replicate this type of leap again, Maxey’s relentless work ethic makes it impossible to rule out. Through the first two preseason games, he has looked more confident and decisive with the ball in his hands. His combination of elite quickness, finishing ability, and perimeter shooting will make him a key part of the Sixers’ production this year.

Tyrese Maxey 2 preseason games. Only playing in the first half 41 points 🔥🔥

15-19 (79%)

29 minutes pic.twitter.com/3RQRlNLVff — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 6, 2022

Maxey’s Relationship with James Harden

Another reason for optimism surrounding Maxey is his growing relationship with James Harden. The two guards worked out together over the offseason and Maxey even hinted at picking up some of the more intricate skills that Harden has mastered.

The Sixers have started using more James Harden-Tyrese Maxey pick-and-rolls against the Raptors, and it's working well in a few different ways. Here's a quick breakdown of a few examples (🔊 sound on): pic.twitter.com/yYrKBmW0UE — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) April 20, 2022

Maxey showed growth as a playmaker last season, but he is at his best when scoring the basketball. Allowing Harden to take the responsibility of running the offense has given Maxey the ability to be more selfish and create his own shot. Following Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia, Maxey’s scoring rose from 16.9 to 18.7 points per game. With a whole season for them to continue building their chemistry, Maxey and Harden have a chance to cement their spot as one of the best backcourts in the NBA.

While both players will play a key role in the Sixers’ success this season, Maxey’s production is essential. His pace and energy are infectious to the team. The clear expectations he has and a more normal leadup to the season appear to have him in the right mindset, and he will now prove it on the court.