Tyrese Maxey Shouts Out James Harden After Training Camp

Many believed that when the Philadelphia 76ers‘ training camp started, James Harden would make a fuss due to his reputation of doing everything he could to get traded when he wanted out, but that has not been the case. Tyrese Maxey shouted out Harden for how well he handled himself during training camp.

While talking with former Sixer JJ Redick, Maxey detailed how professional Harden was when participating in the team’s practices.

“First of all, Imma give a shoutout to James,” Maxey said while talking with Redick on the October 12 episode of “The Old Man & The Three” Podcast. “He didn’t make it weird at all. He came in, and he was very, like, not what I was expecting. He was very receptive. He worked hard. He did all the drills. He was talking to even like young guys that he didn’t know. James Harden, MVP, scoring champ, two-time assist leader, he’s sitting there talking to guys like Ricky Council, ‘Hey, when you’re help, you should do this.’ It’s not what I was picturing.”

Though Harden has not been much of an issue during training camp, no reports indicate that he’s rescinded his trade request. For now, he’s been pleasant, but that could change.

Tyrese Maxey Praises Kelly Oubre Jr.

After the Sixers suffered a preseason loss against the Boston Celtics, Maxey voiced how impressed he was with Kelly Oubre Jr.

“Me and (De’Anthony Melton) was sitting on a bench today, and I was just saying what he brings defensively, we know that he brings offense,” Tyrese Maxey told reporters, per Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin. “He averaged 20 last year with Charlotte. So he shoots the ball well, he’s able to get to the cup, he’s cutting, he can do all those different things, and he can play off guys.”

Maxey added that he believes Oubre will fit well with the Sixers’ best players when the roster is at full strength.

“I feel like when Joel comes back and James and whatever situation he’s got going on, he’s gonna be a really good guy to play with them,” Maxey said. “Then myself as well.”

Oubre may never get that chance with Harden, but pairing another scorer next to Maxey and Embiid could make for one interesting wrinkle.

Doc Rivers Says Where He Thinks It All Went Wrong

Doc Rivers was fired by the Sixers before the chaos ensured between the franchise and Harden. Rivers himself revealed where he believes everything went wrong between the two sides during his appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today.

“I don’t know if I saw it coming. … Once you saw James opt-in, you knew there was trouble in paradise.” Doc on James Harden’s trade request. pic.twitter.com/VXDf1JXIgl — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 11, 2023

“Once you saw James opt in, you knew there was trouble in paradise. You just knew that. I believe he believed that he was going to get taken care of at some point. He didn’t, and he’s upset by it. Then the Sixers, on the other hand, are thinking more team-wise and future-wise and what they want to do, so it’s a tough situation. I would be surprised if it’s resolved unless there is a trade,” Rivers said on ESPN’s NBA Today on October 11.

The drama between Harden and the Sixers is no longer an issue for Rivers, but he at least knew what was happening behind the scenes. If he believes that Harden will stay a Sixer, fans should probably believe him.