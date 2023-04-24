Tyrese Maxey Singled Out by Charles Barkley After Sixers Complete Sweep

After the Philadelphia 76ers swept the Brooklyn Nets, Sixers legend and NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley singled out Tyrese Maxey for his play, saying how exciting it is that Maxey will play for the team for years to come as they recapped the game.

“I’ll tell you what. We’re going to have the pleasure of watching Tyrese Maxey for the next 10 to 15 years in Philly. I love that kid,” Barkley said.

In their series-clinching win, Maxey put up 16 points and eight rebounds while shooting six-for-20 from the field, which included hitting one of four three-pointers.

Barkley, who played for the Sixers from 1984 to 1992, later added how impressed he was with how the Sixers played, knowing how the sweep could potentially play dividends with Joel Embiid out with injury.

“I was very impressed with my Sixers today. They came out and handled business. Now Joel gets more rest.”

For the series, Maxey averaged 21.8 points and five rebounds while shooting 47.1% from the field and 50% from three.

The Sixers’ Possible Playoff Schedule Going Forward

Now that they’ve completed their sweep of the Nets, the Sixers now have to wait and see who will be the victor between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics are up in the series 3-1 and are headed back to Boston for Game 5, where they may very well finish off the Hawks.

Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia previewed what the Sixers’ schedule will look like if the Celtics finish off their series in Game 5 on April 25.

“If Boston eliminates Atlanta with a Game 5 victory Tuesday night, a Sixers-Celtics series would be played on the following dates. The No. 2 seed Celtics would hold home-court advantage. Of course, Games 5 through 7 would only happen if necessary.

“-Game 1: Saturday, April 29

“-Game 2: Monday, May 1

“-Game 3: Friday, May 5

“-Game 4: Sunday, May 7

“-Game 5: Tuesday, May 9

“-Game 6: Thursday May 11

“-Game 7: Sunday, May 14.”

Levick added what the playoff schedule would look like if the series is finished in six or seven games, regardless of who wins.

“If Celtics-Hawks lasts six or seven games, then the Sixers’ second-round series would be played on these dates:

“Game 1: Monday, May 1

“Game 2: Wednesday, May 3

“Game 3: Friday, May 5

“Game 4: Sunday, May 7

“Game 5: Tuesday, May 9

“Game 6: Thursday, May 11

“Game 7: Sunday, May 14.”

Doc Rivers Provides Concerning Update on Joel Embiid

Embiid missed Game 4 against the Nets due to a right knee sprain he suffered during Game 3, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. The Sixers won the series despite his absence, but head coach Doc Rivers was not too sure about what Embiid’s availability would be when the Sixers’ next series starts when asked about it after the game.

“Not that I don’t have confidence, I just don’t know. I would say right now, it’s probably the same percentage it was before the game: 50% at best,” Rivers said during his April 22 postgame press conference.

Should the Celtics’ series against the Hawks get extended to six or seven games, that would give Embiid more rest for the Eastern Conference semifinals, but more details should be revealed as time goes on.