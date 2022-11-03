Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Joins Legendary Company After Incredible Run

While the Philadelphia 76ers are slumping their way through the beginning of the season, the same cannot be said for guard Tyrese Maxey. The former Kentucky Wildcat has started this season like a firecracker; over his last five games, Maxey is averaging 29.8 points on 53.7 percent shooting from deep on 8.2 attempts per game.

Even more impressive, Maxey has scored more than 30 points three times so far this season, including in a losing effort against the Washington Wizards Wednesday. With the performance, Maxey joined elite Sixers company: he became the second Sixer ever to score at least 30 points over ten times before turning 22. The only other player to do so in Sixers’ history? Allen Iverson.

Maxey is a special player, no doubt about it. But don’t just take my word for it. Take the word of Maxey’s peers, including a perennial All-Star.

Bradley Beal Gushes Over Tyrese Maxey’s Play

It’s one thing for a fan to recognize basketball greatness on their team. It’s another for an actual NBA player and star to recognize the talent that resides in another player.

And after the Wizards-Sixers game Wednesday, Wizards star Bradley Beal went out of his way to heap praise on the young Sixers guard.

“It’s amazing how he’s in year 3 now and he’s confident, he’s running his team, he’s playing like an all-star. He’s super talented and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him which is even scarier. He has a great guy in James (Harden) that he’s learning from. Doc (Rivers) and Sam (Cassell), he has a good group of guys over there that he can really learn and really understand how to play his position the right way and how he can excel.”

So often, a player’s development hinges on the situation they are thrust into. Look at Andrew Wiggins, who was cast aside as a losing player on the Minnesota Timberwolves before developing into a key cog in the Golden State Warriors‘ title run last season.

Maxey likely couldn’t have asked to have landed in a better spot than Philadelphia. He’s playing alongside a former MVP in James Harden and a superstar in Joel Embiid. He’s been given the keys by head coach Doc Rivers (sort of) and is showing that he’s more than capable of driving the car.

But more than anything else, Maxey knows what he’s put into this season behind the scenes.

Maxey Puts Faith in Himself First

While playing with Harden and Embiid is nice, Maxey ultimately knows his performance comes down to his own preparation.

“It’s just work, honestly. I trust myself, I trust my work,” Maxey said. “And I believe in what I’ve done when no one’s around. So I have no problem performing in front of thousands of people when the lights are on. I just do what it takes to help us to win – that’s the biggest thing for me. Being aggressive and getting my teammates involved, and myself as well,” he said, per Steve Aschburner of NBA.com.

With any luck, Maxey will continue to dominate on the court while the Sixers look to get back on track after a slow start.