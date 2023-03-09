Tyrese Maxey & Tobias Harris Issue Strong Statements on Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have won seven out of their last 10 games and three in a row. Some of these pivotal wins have come against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Following their stretch of good play lately, starters Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey sounded off on the team’s success.

Harris delved into what he felt was a great road trip by the team, having beaten the Milwaukee Bucks, among others.

“Just a great trip,” Tobias Harris told reporters, per Ky Carlin of SixersWire. “Go to Miami and get a victory, having a lot of games in a short period of time, guys stepping up. Just stepping up to the plate and being ready and being able to give us a great effort and just give us a boost in the lineup.”

Harris missed some time during that stretch, having to leave during the game against the Bucks on March 4, then missing the next game against the Indiana Pacers on March 6. In light of their winning despite missing him, Harris praised the Sixers’ depth.

“A lot of guys that contributed throughout this whole trip, and that says a lot about our team and really for us to be ready in the playoffs,” Harris added. “We know who’s staying ready and being locked in.”

Maxey Impressed With Sixers Following Road Trip

Following the Sixers’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Maxey, too, was impressed with how the Sixers handled themselves coming off their road trip, knowing how much they had to travel.

“That was big time, a big time 4-1 road trip,” Maxey said. “Two tough back-to-backs, where you go from eastern time to central time, so that’s difficult always, but we persevered.”

Maxey added how impressive it was that they ended the road trip well while also some of their players, like Harris, Tucker, and James Harden.

“Guys sat out, the big fella sat at the beginning of this trip, James got some well-deserved rest at the end of this trip,” Maxey said. “So, guys stepped up, and guys played hard. 4-1, we’ll take it.”

Doc Rivers Singles Out P.J. Tucker

After the Sixers beat the Heat, head coach Doc Rivers explained why having P.J. Tucker out there is crucial in big games.

“I do think there is something to that,” River said, per Carlin. “I think they’re bigger games, and that’s why you have PJ. He’s tough. The good teams are all tough. The good teams are serious, they’re physical, they play hard, they execute, and PJ is great in those games, so I do think there’s something to that.”

Rivers then added how important it is to have a defensive-minded wing who can shoot threes that can also communicate on both sides of the floor as Tucker can.

“Teams that talk, man, it’s just so important defensively,” Rivers added. “It just eliminates all mistakes. You don’t have switching mistakes, you don’t have transition D mistakes when guys are hitting 3s, and that’s where as a team, we have to grow.”

Despite being 37 years old, Tucker has started every game he’s played for the Sixers this season.