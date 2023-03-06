Tyrese Maxey Sounds Off on Tyrese Haliburton Ahead of Pivotal Sixers Game

Before the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Indiana Pacers on March 6, Tyrese Maxey had some strong words for Pacers all-star Tyrese Haliburton, who came in the same draft as Maxey in 2020.

“He’s really good, man,” Maxey said. “He’s gotten to be able to be the lead ball-handler here. He’s gotten in the paint, created for others, create for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, and make them play really well. He’s really good as well this season. He’s been shooting the ball well, also.”

Maxey delved more into their relationship and added that he hopes that the two of them could receive one particular prestigious honor together.

“I’m proud of him. For us to have the same name, to come in the same draft class. It’s crazy, and I always tell him that I’m proud of him. He put on for us an all-star game this year, so hopefully, we’ll both be in there one day soon.”

.@TyreseMaxey ahead of the battle of the Tyreses tonight in Indy: "[Tyrese Haliburton] put on for us in the All-Star Game this year. Hopefully we'll both be in there one day soon." 🤩 courtside comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/gtqidkHniH — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 6, 2023

Both Maxey and Haliburton are in their third year as pros, though Haliburton is on his second team since coming to the NBA in 2020.

Maxey Sounds Off Following Re-Insertion Into Starting Lineup

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers re-inserted Maxey into the starting lineup with a fully healthy squad after having him come off the bench from January 15 to March 1. After the Sixers completed their comeback victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 4, Maxey talked about the difference between starting and coming off the bench.

“I think the biggest difference is I can find (a) rhythm,” Maxey told reporters, per Ky Carlin of SixersWire. “Maybe get a shot to go in early. A pass from Jo (Embiid) or James (Harden) and then when I stay out of the second group, and I’m by myself, I feel more comfortable so I’ve had the ball I’ve already got a shot in, but you gotta be adaptable. You gotta be ever-changing environment. Off the bench or starting, it don’t really matter.”

Rivers said playing next to Harden helps him, but remained non-committal on continuing to start Maxey going forward.

“The only difference to me, obviously, is when you play with James, it helps him,” Rivers said. “It’s when you don’t start him, it’s very tough to get him high minutes. That’s what we were struggling with. That doesn’t mean going to start him every night, but it is tough.”

Maxey Shouts Out Former College Teammate

Maxey shouted out former college teammate and New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley after the Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics in double overtime on March 5.

Quickley put up 38 points in 55 minutes for the Knicks, and his efforts ultimately did the Sixers a favor, as they are now only three games in back of the Celtics for the no. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers will match up with the Celtics one more time before the season ends, and if they win their final matchup against their division rival, those two wins could make all the difference in a potential second-round matchup between the two teams.