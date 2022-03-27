Sixers President Slams Clippers Coach for James Harden & Joel Embiid Comments

The Philadelphia 76ers have moved into first place in the Eastern Conference thanks to the slumping Miami Heat, and that means there are even more eyes than before on the team.

In the face off against the Los Angeles Clippers, a game where the Sixers won, coach Tyronn Lue called out the foul calls James Harden and Joel Embiid in pregame, and it caught the ire of Sixers fans and Daryl Morey himself.

It’s no secret that superstar-level players get more consistent calls in the NBA, but Lue’s comments took things a little further and argued the duo wouldn’t be as effective without the constant fouls.

What Did Lue Say?

Before the loss, Lue was asked about stopping Harden and Embiid from getting to the foul, where he argued that it wasn’t that simple.

“Embiid is number one from the free throw line and James is number three,” he said. “I think they said if you take away their free throws neither one of those guys would be in the top ten in scoring, so it just tells you how much they’re getting to the free throw line. We just got to do a good job pulling our hands back, making sure we’re playing, not letting them get into the bonus and do the sweep-throughs. They’re going to get some calls because of who they are, but we just got to make sure we’re doing our part.”

While nobody would argue that Embiid and Harden don’t make a living at the line, fans and Morey took offense to the scoring aspect and how neither of the players would be in the top 10 if they didn’t have their free throws.

“Not a single player in the top 10 in scoring would still be in the top 10 if you took away their free throws,” wrote Reddit user runricky34. “Not one.”

While fans defending their team is nothing new, it’s not very often you see the team’s president step up to come to the rescue.

Morey Shoots Back

.@LAClippers offense would rank 30th without free throws Say it with me again – players are fouled because the other team cannot stop them…

h/t r/sixers https://t.co/Mw9hNJLKbf — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) March 26, 2022

Daryl Morey caught wind of Lue’s comments, and it also seems like he frequents the Sixers subreddit.

“LA Clippers offense would rank 30th without free throws,” he tweeted while shouting out this Reddit thread. “Say it with me again – players are fouled because the other team cannot stop them…”

He’s arguing that Embiid and Harden get to the line so much because if teams don’t foul them then they would get easy baskets all game. The NBA did make changes in their officiating this season that did affect players like Harden who would go for some wacky calls from the three-point line, but it looks like things have evened out.

There was a brutal stretch to start the year where Harden couldn’t really provide much to the Brooklyn Nets, but it looks like all he needed was some adjustments. Fouls or no fouls, it’s clear this duo is a very dangerous force and teams should be trying anything they can to stop them. Lue would tell you that’s easier said than done.

