NBA Insider Updates ‘Ugly’ James Harden Situation: ‘Minimal to No Buzz’

The Philadelphia 76ers have a predicament on their hands with James Harden. After The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on June 29 that Harden opted into his contract in the hopes of getting traded, they haven’t found a deal in part because teams don’t line up for players who pose a flight risk.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on August 16 that some of the teams that have been floated as possible Harden destinations have little to no interest in him.

“So far, there’s been minimal to no buzz that teams like the Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks are interested in Harden. The Los Angeles Clippers have been the only team that made some level of sense as a trade partner.”

That puts the Sixers in a tough spot because the lack of interest in Harden will prevent them from getting good value out of him, which is hard enough as it is because his expiring contract negatively affects his ability to be traded.

James Harden Planned to Put Sixers ‘in Some Pain’: Insider

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed on August 16 that after the Sixers had decided to end trade talks involving Harden, Harden and his representation were not happy to find that out. So much so that Harden and Co. told the Sixers that they planned to inflict some damage on them.

Play

“When James Harden and his agents were informed over the weekend…that they were not going to continue with trade talks. That Philadelphia was going to shut that down. You can imagine he was very upset. It was communicated to the Sixers that they were going to put them in some pain as a result of this. That’s what James Harden did with those comments on Monday morning in China. He put the Sixers in some pain,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Harden isn’t done putting the Sixers in pain for how they’ve handled the situation.

“My guess is he may not be done with it. There may be other opportunities for him to really squeeze the Sixers to try to make them reconsider this position,” Windhorst said. “I think his frustration is that they won’t trade him. He understood that his contract wasn’t going to be extended there. In lieu of that, he wanted to get traded. When that didn’t happen, obviously, you can see he’s lashing out. Unfortunately, the situation has really deteriorated from what I’ve been told.”

P.J. Tucker Publically Sides With James Harden

After the video of Harden calling Morey a liar went viral, Sixers starter P.J. Tucker sent a message through his personal Instagram that would indicate that he was taking Harden’s side on the matter.

On his personal Instagram story, Tucker posted a picture of him and Harden together the year the latter won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award with the caption, “I’m not acrobatic, I’m not flippin’ on my bros,” which was aggregated by Sixers’ Wire’s Ky Carlin on his X account.

This is an ugly situation with the Sixers right now, and with players taking their own sides on the matter, it might get even uglier.